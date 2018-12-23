St. Helena Preschool for All held its first annual family Christmas party for the 20 families involved in the preschool program at Nimbus Arts in St. Helena on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The afternoon was designed to bring the families of the St. Helena Preschool for All program closer together during the holiday season and to foster a continued sense of community within the program, according to a press release. The event was created in collaboration with Nimbus Arts to reflect an afternoon of holiday art projects geared toward preschool age children, their siblings, and their families.
Nimbus Arts developed three craft activities in their Main Street studio that each family could engage in with their young children and take home at the end of the event. Kids enjoyed enriching art activities, holiday music, lunch and Christmas treats in a welcoming, art-filled environment.
Executive Director Julio Olguin, along with Board of Director members Jennifer Lamb, Shannon Pestoni and Nadia Torres, attended the event to represent the organization and help with art activities for the families.
As part of the 2018-2019 program goals, St. Helena Preschool for All plans to host regular activities for the participating children and their families, building on their preschool experience in an effort to involve the entire family in enriching educational and community experiences.
More events are scheduled for the spring and summer of 2019, such as expanded literacy programs, family museum outings, and library visits.
For more information about St. Helena Preschool for All, visit shpreschoolforall.org.