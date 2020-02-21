Churches mark Ash Wednesday in St. Helena

Two St. Helena churches will begin the season of Lent on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

The St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St., will begin Lent by anointing with ashes from 8 to 10 a.m. Coffee, tea and donuts will be served too, with additional impositioning of ashes available later that day by appointment. For more information, please check our website, www.sthelenaumc.org or call Pastor Burke at 707-339-0766.

Grace Church, 1314 Spring St. will mark Ash Wednesday with a bilingual ashes station, ashes to go, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the bell tower. The church will offer Holy Eucharist and the Imposition of Ashes at noon in the church Sanctuary, with the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga, preaching.

The church also holds a Labyrinth Walk and Imposition of Ashes from 7-8:15 p.m., with the Rev. Ruthanne Svendsen, preaching.

Spanish

Miércoles de Ceniza, Bell Tower, 7 am - 7 pm

Venga al torre de campana en cualquier momento del día para recibir las cenizas y una oración especial. Habrán personas disponibles para orar en inglés y español todo el día.

misa en español 1er y 3er domingo del mes 4 pm

Contacto de habla hispana: sandrasheffield18@gmail.com

David Stoneberg at 967-6800 or editor@sthelenastar.com

