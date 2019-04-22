The 21st Annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic will be held Friday, May 3, at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa.
For 21 years, the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic has been the only fundraising event in Napa Valley exclusively dedicated to meeting the needs of migrant farmworkers. With Napa County’s three farmworker housing centers at full capacity throughout the year, funds raised by the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic continue to be vitally needed.
“Golf Classic funds are used chiefly for housing repairs, maintenance and improvements at Napa Valley’s three farmworker centers; we fill gaps not covered by Napa County or the state,” said Pat Garvey, president of Cinco de Mayo Golf, Inc., the 501(c)(3) organization which oversees fundraising for the farmworker centers. “We’re grateful for the Napa Valley community’s tremendous support, and hope we can surpass our previous annual fundraising efforts as this generous community steps up again.”
The popular Golf Classic will feature a full day of entertainment including golf at the Silverado Resort & Spa, continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a Cinco de Mayo-themed luncheon featuring Seve & Fifi’s popular Mexican cuisine. An auction will feature a special lot donated by 49ers legend Ronnie Lott including tickets to a 49ers game.
In 2018 the Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic enjoyed the continued support of underwriters and sponsors, including Program Grantor The Peter A. and Vernice H. Gasser Foundation; St. Andrews Underwriter ($10,000+) Silicon Valley Bank; Augusta National Underwriters ($5,000-$9,999) Bill & Pam Connolly, Garvey Family Vineyards, Miner Family Winery, Dave Phinney, Rombauer Vineyards, and Silverado Resort & Spa.
To become an underwriter or for more information go to brownpapertickets.com and type in 2019 Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic or contact Nickie DeLuna at cincodemayogolfclassic@gmail.com or 707-963-1688. Donations are deductible to the full extent allowed by law. For more information, visit cincogolf.com.