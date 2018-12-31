Try 1 month for 99¢
The City of St. Helena is inviting fiscal year 2019/20 funding applications from local serving nonprofits directly serving the community and/or benefiting the city. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31.

Projects must be worked on from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020.

Applicants may apply for project funding in one of two categories:

- Programmatic Grant: Projects or programs which provide support services to the residents of the City of St. Helena. Grants can be from $1,000 to $30,000. Funding available in this category is $100,000 per fiscal year.

- Community Enrichment Grant: Projects which promote or benefit the St. Helena community with arts, culture or education. Grants can be from $1,000 to $10,000. Funding available in this category is $50,000 per fiscal year.

Submission of a complete application does not guarantee funding. All decisions will be made during the city’s budget process and included in the adopted budget for FY 2019/20.

Applications are available online at cityofsthelena.org/finance/page/non-profit-grant-funding

Because there are limitations on what initiatives can be funded, city staff is available to answer questions before applications are prepared. To discuss a proposed project or set up a meeting to review a proposed application, contact Mandy Kellogg at 968-2649 or mkellogg@cityofsthelena.org.

