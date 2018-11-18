Try 1 month for 99¢
Jesse Duarte, Star

The St. Helena Public Works Department and members of St. Helena High School’s horticulture class and Future Farmers of America planted eight trees in front of the library on Thursday, Nov. 15 in honor of Arbor Day. Here city arborist Carlos Uribe kneels to give planting instructions to, from left, Stefan Beckmann, City Councilmember Geoff Ellsworth, Johann Risbeck, Luke Reynolds, and Kevin Newman and Justin Franzi of Public Works. The five crepe myrtles and three red oaks will replace trees that were removed because they were damaging the sidewalk and creating trip hazards. The oaks were provided by the St. Helena Beautification Foundation, thanks to support from Peter Mennen’s campaign to re-oak St. Helena.

