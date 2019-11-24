The City of St. Helena and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s Jingle All the Way, featuring a 40-by-60-foot pop-up roller rink, opens at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Lyman Park.
It will be open Thursdays through Sundays through Dec. 29.
The roller rink, built by San Francisco’s The Church of 8 Wheels, will be set under a clear top tent with chandeliers, a disco ball and lots of sparkling lights. The lighting décor and light show, designed by After Science, includes a 26-foot custom lit snowflake built out of recycled materials and 19 lighted, decorated trees. The city’s 16-foot Christmas tree, donated by Central Valley, is joined by other snow-flecked trees.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition to roller skating, the park features icy lounge igloos furnished for relaxing nights, fire pits for making s’mores and heat lamps with bar tables. Hot cocoa, hot toddies, Clif Family and Beringer wine will be sold and food trucks will be on site.
St. Helena Jingle All the Way features themed nights, special appearances from Santa Claus, the cast of "Frozen," The Grinch, professional roller derby skaters, DJs, and live bands.
The rink is open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Every Thursday for the first hour, kids skate for free. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for kids. For more information and tickets visit sthelenajingle.com. Tickets can also be bought at the park.