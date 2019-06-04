A Mystical Sufi Salon of poetry, music and wine featuring classical Persian poets Rumi, Hafiz, Sannai, Attar, Khayyam and more will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St.
Classical medieval poetry from the Middle East is often known as mystical or Sufi verse for its wonderfully evocative wordplay concerning beauty, change, love, life and God. Typically written in Persian, these poems are heartfelt, mysterious and endlessly fascinating because they offer the reader a window into the divine, a look behind what appears to be our day-to-day life.
Like the 19th-century Romantic poets, or the Provençal troubadours of the 14th century, these poets speak a language that transcends a particular time or place and hint broadly at a common spiritual affiliation. Each of these evenings will feature a unique author read by Pastor Burke Owens, a lover of Sufi poetry for 40 years.
As music is the perfect friend to poetry, a selection of musical pieces will alternate with the readings. Sweets, tea and wine served afterwards. Each program is an hour plus with a suggested donation of $15 to support the United Methodist Arts and Music fund.
For more information call the church office, 963-2839.