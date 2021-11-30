 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Climate Change Theatre Action returns to St. Helena

Sean Owens, Luke Myers

Actors Sean Owens and Luke Myers duel in the 5-minute Climate Change Theatre Action play “Laila and the Wolf" in 2019.

 Submitted photo

Climate Change Theatre Action returns to St. Helena with "A Pathway to Change" at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

The event will be an easy-access walking experience along the walking path by the St. Helena Public Library. Short plays will pop up, followed by short speeches by climate-focused locals, some of whom will also read in some of the plays.

The walk will end where it started and culminate in an informal chatting space for audience members to talk with climate speakers or each other.

Climate Change Theatre Action is a global initiative of readings and performances of climate change-related plays. Every two years, 50+ playwrights from around the world are commissioned to write 5-minute plays about climate change.

Collaborators seeking to host an event agree to put up at least one of the plays, in tandem with some sort of “action element” for the audience to have insight on how they can take action on climate.

"A Pathway to Change" is organized by Luke Myers, a local theater artist, and his friends.

Climate change is a complex subject, but explaining it to your kids doesn't have to be. Source by: Stringr

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News