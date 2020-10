With hundreds of people losing their homes and possessions in the Glass Fire, volunteers are giving away clothes at the Rutherford Grange, 8550 St. Helena Highway, starting Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. After the fire, people donated new and gently used clothes to the effort, which quickly outgrew its first location at organizer Gretchen Brakesman's home in Napa. Brakesman said she's not seeking any more donations.