"CODA" screens at St. Helena Cameo Cinema March 22

The Oscar-nominated "CODA," about a child growing up with deaf parents, will be screened at the Cameo Cinema at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 22.

The special guest will be Dr. Melanie Gilbert, who specializes in research on cochlear implants and is affiliated with the Sound and Music Perception Lab at UCSF.

"CODA," which stands for "Child Of Deaf Adults," is an Apple TV+ film that has had a very limited theatrical release. It is nominated for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur) at the upcoming Academy Awards. Kotsur made history as the first deaf man to be nominated for an acting Oscar.

The screening is a celebration of National Science on Screen Day on March 22.