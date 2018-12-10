Larkmead Vineyards announced that Colangelo & Partners, a fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency, will be its agency of record to develop and execute a communications strategy.
Larkmead joins a growing roster of California accounts at the agency, including Charles Krug Winery, Long Meadow Ranch, Artesa Vineyards and Winery, Roederer Estate and Purple Wine + Spirits.
“We love working with family-owned companies that have great stories and produce world-class wines,” said Colangelo & Partners’ president Gino Colangelo.
Info: larkmead.com, colangelopr.com