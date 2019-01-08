Collabria Care’s acclaimed grief support program, “Learning to Live with Loss,” will be offered in St. Helena for the first time starting next week.
The eight-week series will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m., starting on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Red Cross building, 1474 Oak Ave.
The program provides a safe environment where adults can share their feelings and receive guidance in a supportive group setting. It does not matter how recent the loss, or where it occurred, to benefit from the program. Individuals are encouraged to attend all eight sessions to receive maximum benefit.
Linda Laing, LMFT, the group’s facilitator, is an experienced psychotherapist and has specialized in bereavement therapy for more than 20 years. During her career, she has worked with individuals and groups from diverse backgrounds and situations, and she welcomes anyone enduring the pain of grief and loss to participate in this program. There is no charge to attend and materials will be provided.
Collabria Care has offered bereavement services in Napa County for 40 years and assists hundreds of people through the mourning process every year.
For more information or to register, please contact Linda Laing, LMFT at 258-9080 x 295 or email llaing@collabriacare.org.