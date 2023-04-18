One silver lining from the COVID-19 pandemic was that it reignited America's entrepreneurial spirit. In 2019, the Census Bureau tracked about 3.5 million new business applications. In 2022, that number jumped 44%, to over 5 million.
People start new businesses for various reasons, including sudden unemployment, which spiked at the beginning of the pandemic. People also discovered a need for flexible work, and many wanted to create a more fulfilling job and control their destinies.
While tech startups get a lot of attention, there are many types of new businesses that open each year, from a sole proprietorship with no employees to a partnership with multiple owners that employs a dozen staffers.
There are also business owners who might opt to buy a franchise, a company that licenses the use of its business model, materials, and goods or services to investors. These investors, known as franchisees, must pay a one-time franchise fee to the larger company along with royalties. Entrepreneurs can also get into business ownership by acquiring an existing business from another owner.
Thinking of becoming your own boss but don't know where to begin?
Next Insurance analyzed resources from the Small Business Administration, the Census Bureau, and news reports to outline the pros and cons of entering business ownership through acquisition, startup, and franchising.