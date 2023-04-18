The community is invited to the May 16 meeting of the St. Helena Rotary Club to hear a presentation from City Manager Anil Comelo and Vice Mayor Eric Hall at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St.

The meeting starts with lunch at noon, followed by the speakers at around 12:25.

If you'd like to come for lunch ($20), RSVP to John Muhlner (963-6166) or Cindy Warren (483-7008).

Founding, franchising, or buying: What's the right option for your new business? Founding, franchising, or buying: What's the right option for your new business? Bootstrapping your own business for ultimate control Hit the ground running as a franchisee Buying an existing business and charting a new chapter