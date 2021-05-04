 Skip to main content
Community art installation in St. Helena

Tree of Life art installation in St. Helena
Jesse Duarte, Star

A Community Tree of Life Art Installation is on display at the corner of Main Street and Hunt Avenue. The tree was a collaboration among COPE Family Center, Nimbus Arts, and the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.

