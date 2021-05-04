A Community Tree of Life Art Installation is on display at the corner of Main Street and Hunt Avenue. The tree was a collaboration among COPE Family Center, Nimbus Arts, and the Child Abuse Prevention Council of Napa County to honor Child Abuse Prevention Month in April.
Community art installation in St. Helena
-
- Updated
Related to this story
- Updated
Nimbus Arts’ "Hare Raiser" community art installation is on display through April 16 on the side of the Vintage Home building at Main and Spring streets.
- Updated
Nimbus Arts’ “Taking Liberties” is a public art installation in downtown St. Helena showcasing more than 100 artists' personal feelings about liberty.
- Updated
Nimbus Arts is celebrating 15 years of supporting local artists and the arts.
- Updated
Public gatherings are impossible during the pandemic, but that’s not stopping St. Helena from celebrating Día de los Muertos, the Latin American holiday honoring life, death, and the memories of the departed.