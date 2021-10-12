 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community blood drive Friday in St. Helena

Community blood drive Friday in St. Helena

{{featured_button_text}}
Blood drive

A donor gives blood during an August 2020 blood drive held by Vitalant at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge No. 93.

 Submitted photo

Vitalant will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St. in St. Helena.

There’s a critical blood shortage and blood donations are being distributed to hospital patients faster than donors are giving. In an emergency, it’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives. 

Advance appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors must wear masks or cloth-based face coverings.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org and enter the unique Blood Drive Code: St Helena.

For more information, call Kim at 890-1458.

Have you ever wondered if it is possible for dogs to give and receive blood? Buzz60’s TC Newman has a little more on the process.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News