Community blood drive Friday in St. Helena

Vitalant will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St. in St. Helena.

There’s a critical blood shortage and blood donations are being distributed to hospital patients faster than donors are giving. In an emergency, it’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives.

Advance appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors must wear masks or cloth-based face coverings.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org and enter the unique Blood Drive Code: St Helena.

For more information, call Kim at 890-1458.