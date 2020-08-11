Community blood drive held in St. Helena

An unidentified donor gives blood during Friday's blood drive held by Vitalant in the dining room of the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge No. 93 (the Richie Block). Many blood drives across the U.S. have been canceled due to COVID-19, including the St. Helena Community Blood Drive normally held at the firehouse, so local Masons offered their space to Vitalant. "The event was a tremendous success and exceeded expectations," said Hector Marroquin, president of the St. Helena Masonic Temple Association. "The local community truly stepped up and did their part." The next Upvalley blood drive is scheduled for Oct. 23.