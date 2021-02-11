Community blood drive held in St. Helena

Vitalant will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the dining hall of the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St. in St. Helena.
Donors need not have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, are eligible to donate blood or platelets if they meet all general blood donation criteria.
Advance appointments are required to help maintain social distancing. All donors must wear a mask or cloth face covering.
To schedule an appointment, visit bloodheroes.com and click “Donate Blood” & Enter the Sponsor Code: St Helena.
WATCH NOW: COVID-POSITIVE PREGNANT WOMEN PASS ANTIBODIES TO CHILDREN, STUDY SAYS
CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY'S TOP NEWS STORIES
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
Almost one year after COVID-19 temporarily emptied its campus of students, life at Browns Valley Elementary School in Napa has returned to “no…
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
“Recall Gavin Newsom” signs are popping up around California.
Doctors have been warning people that first dose can have a kick to it. And now, people are starting to report that second dose can cause more…
Staglin Family Vineyard in the Rutherford area is the latest example of a Napa County winery saying it wants more visitors and rural neighbors…
Napa Valley Fumé is close to becoming American Canyon’s first cannabis business.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …