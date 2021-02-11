 Skip to main content
Community blood drive held in St. Helena

Blood drive

A donor gives blood during an Aug. 7 blood drive held by Vitalant at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge No. 93.

 Submitted photo

Vitalant will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 12, in the dining hall of the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St. in St. Helena.

Donors need not have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, or participated in a COVID-19 vaccine trial, are eligible to donate blood or platelets if they meet all general blood donation criteria.

Advance appointments are required to help maintain social distancing. All donors must wear a mask or cloth face covering.

To schedule an appointment, visit bloodheroes.com and click “Donate Blood” & Enter the Sponsor Code: St Helena.

