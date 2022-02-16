 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community blood drive Sunday in St. Helena

  • Updated
Blood drive

A donor gives blood during an August 2020 blood drive held by Vitalant at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge No. 93.

 Submitted photo

Vitalant will hold a blood drive from 11:30 to 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Napa Valley Masonic Lodge #93, 1335 Main St. in St. Helena.

There’s a critical blood shortage of all blood types, and blood donations are being distributed to hospital patients faster than donors are giving. In an emergency, it’s the blood already on hospital shelves that saves lives. 

Advance appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors must wear masks or cloth-based face coverings.

To schedule an appointment, visit vitalant.org and enter the unique Blood Drive Code: St Helena.

For more information, call Kim at 890-1458.

