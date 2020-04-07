COMMUNITY BRIEFS: Saints' Fajita Fest, St. Helena Community Food Pantry

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Saints’ Fajita Fest won’t be held in 2020

After postponing its 16th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser from May 2 to Aug. 22, the Saints Athletic Association has canceled the annual event for 2020.

Erin Przybylinski of the Saints Athletic Association, the St. Helena High School’s athletic booster club, said the group will regroup and will do something, perhaps a raffle or fund a need, at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

Drive-up service for SH Community Food Pantry

St. Helena Community Food Pantry is open from 2:30-4 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays during the shelter-in-place for a drive-up only service at 1777 Main St. in St. Helena. It is not open on Thursdays at this time. It is open to help residents of St. Helena, Yountville, Oakville, Rutherford and Pope Valley, who have been laid off or are low-income. A box of fresh food is handed out once a week, a box of basics and USDA food once a month starting April 17.

The free Produce Give-A-Way will be the first and third Wednesdays of each month. During the shelter-in-place the food pantry will be open with drive-up service from 4-5:30 p.m.