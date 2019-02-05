YOUNTVILLE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
The second annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) on Feb. 7-10 in Yountville will feature more than 100 short films from across the globe. The festival features three pop-up cinemas at The Barrel Room at The Estate Yountville, Bardessono Inn & Resort and Heritage Room at the Community Hall. In partnership with CellarPass.com, the festival’s schedule and tickets are available at YISFF.com.
ART RECEPTION AT THE LIBRARY
Artist Christine Olivo presents her work “Life in the Great Smoky Mountains” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Olivo lived in North Carolina for part of each of the last couple of years. During that time, she strove to capture on canvas the beautiful, contented feel of life and scenery in the Great Smoky Mountains. She painted some of the landmarks as well as how the people lived; stories surround many of her paintings. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘INTO THE NIGHT’
Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, screens the documentary “Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death” on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. There will be a Q&A with director Helen Whitney after the screening. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com.
AUTHORS FORUM
The American Association of University Women hosts its annual Authors Forum on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 6 p.m. This year’s Bay Area authors are Vanessa Hua (“A River of Stars”); Ingrid Rosas Cantreras (“Fruit of the Drunken Tree”); Regina Louise (“Someone Has Led This Child to Believe”); and Lauren Markham (“The Faraway Brothers”). Admission is $40. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net/scholarships.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“On the Basis of Sex” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 7. “Stan & Ollie”, starring John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan, opens Friday, Feb. 8. Synopsis: The world's most famous comedy duo Laurel and Hardy attempt to reignite their film careers as they embark on what becomes their swan song - a grueling theater tour of post-war Britain. Upcoming films: “A Dog’s Way Home” (Feb. 15-18); “Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse” (Feb. 15-18); “The Upside” (Feb. 19-21); “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Feb. 19-22); “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra (Feb 7-9); Liz Lokre (Feb. 13); Take 6 (Feb. 14-16); Mark Allen Felton (Feb. 20); Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23); Makana (Feb. 24); Sweet Burgendy (Feb. 26); and Myron McKinley Trio (Feb. 27). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL
Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its annual Classical Arts Film Festival Friday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 9. This year’s festival includes 11 films divided into 3 screening blocks. Individual blocks are $15; a Festival Pass for all showings is $36. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html
INTIMATE CANDLELIGHT DINNER AT BALE GRIST MILL
Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the granary of the Bale Grist Mill. The dinner features farm-to-table organic dishes, grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $200 each and it is limited to 48 people. For tickets visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
NAPA BEER MILE
The inaugural Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $35 and entitle Napa Beer Mile goers special pricing at each brewery and a commemorative cap for those who can make it to the end. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 666-5923.
NAPASHAKES' 'THE WINTER'S TALE' AT THE CAMEO
NapaShakes presents a new season of Shakespeare’s Globe on Screen, with “The Winter’s Tale” at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10 at the Cameo Cinema in St. Helena. Tickets are $20 and are available eventbrite.com/e/napashakes-globe-on-screen-the-winters-tale-tickets-54838506449.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony, featuring more than 100 young musicians from Napa and Sonoma counties, presents its winter concert on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
BIG BAND JAZZ CONCERT AT SHPAC
The Napa Valley Jazz Society will present the Marcus Shelby 16-piece Orchestra with featured vocalist Tiffany Austin in a program of classic and contemporary jazz at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., on the St. Helena High School campus. The program will include blues and swing arrangements, as well as selections from “Freedom Song,” a tribute to the music of the Civil Rights movement. Tickets are $25 for members of the Napa Valley Jazz Society or $45 for non-members. Visit NVJS.org or call 224-JAZZ (5299).
REPUBLICAN WOMEN TO MEET
The Upper Napa Valley Republican Women are holding their next meeting on Monday, Feb. 11, at Brasswood, 3111 St. Helena Highway. The speaker will be Debbie Bacigalupi, who will discuss Agenda 21, water rights, and the plight of farmers in the Central Valley who need water for their crops. The meet-and-greet is from 11:30 to noon, and the meeting starts at noon. For reservations, call 963-3148 by Wednesday, Feb. 6.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
A VALENTINE’S NIGHT WITH ROCKAPELLA
Vocal a capella group Rockapella performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$45. Info, eandmpresents.org.
‘ANDRÉ: THE VOICE OF WINE’
Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens "Andre: The Voice of Wine" on Friday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. The film is about Andre Tchelistcheff, a Russian emigre who changed the world of wine forever. Known as the 'Dean of American Wine' Tchelistcheff’s uncompromising passion helped move the wine industry from a virtually moribund state after the repeal of prohibition on to its renaissance. His philosophy about life and his love for wine influenced generations of wine makers throughout the world. The evening kicks off with a wine reception and small bites at 5 p.m. Following the movie, there will be an intimate panel discussion led by Director Mark Tchelistcheff (André’s great-nephew) and special guests from the film. Tickets are $95. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’
The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Additional performances will be held through Sunday, Feb. 24. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” on Friday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional performances will be held through Sunday, March 3.Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THIRD SATURDAY HIKE PLANNED
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will host its monthly hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 near RLS Park, about 7.5 miles north of Calistoga. The hike will focus on the geology of the area and will go to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
JAZZ DUO AT THE WHITE BARN
On Sunday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m., St. Helena's The White Barn will welcome two talented artists, pianist Mike Greensill and saxophonist Joe Cohen, whose combined resumes will make for an unforgettable afternoon of jazz. Tickets are $30 and available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office, 987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.
HUNGRYTOWN FOLK BAND
Modern folk duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, better known as the Hungrytown Folk Band, perform at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED
Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
OSCAR PARTY AT THE CAMEO
The Cameo Cinema will hold its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn, wine and beer. Go to CameoCinema.com.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS’ CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
HAVE BAG, WILL TRAVEL
The Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts its annual vintage fashion show fundraiser Have Bag, Will Travel – 100 Years of Fashion on Sunday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. Have Bag, Will Travel is an entertaining and informative theatrical tour of fashion through the ages. The program features a collection of antique gowns and accessories, including ball gowns, day dresses, wool bathing suits and men’s clothing. Tickets are $50. A three-course luncheon and Champagne are included. Proceeds benefit the Napa Valley Genealogical Society and Goodwill of the Greater East Bay. Tickets can be purchased at the Napa Valley Genealogical Society’s library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa, or by calling the library 707-252-2252.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
“Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating Wild Alaska Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with the two short films and a panel discussion, and continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Details, tickets, Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.