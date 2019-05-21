‘SHE’S GOT THIS’
Local authors Christina Julian, Rina Faletti and Teri Stevens discuss their newest book “She’s Got This! Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On!” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The authors will discuss how to use personal experiences and turn them into powerful prose. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Read Joan” and “Wild Nights With Emily” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, May 23. Coming attractions: the 10th annual Family Film Festival of the Napa Valley (May 24-27); “White Crow” (May 28-30); “Rocketman” (May 31). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, May 24, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
‘SYLVIA’
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Sylvia”, a comedy by A.R. Gurney, at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena, on Friday, May 24 at 7:30 p.m. Additional showings Saturday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 26, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 341-3278.
FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL
The Cameo Cinema's annual Family Film Festival of the Napa Valley will be from May 24-27. You can meet rescue animals native to the African savannah, pal around with big cats from the Cat Haven rescue center, and enjoy a livestream tour of Safari West. Films to be showcased include “The Woman Who Loves Giraffes,” “Pandas,” “Storm Boy,” and “Mia and the White Lion.” See CameoCinema.com for the full schedule.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany presents an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Free admission.
TREASURE HUNT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum will hold its annual Treasure Hunt on Saturday, May 25 from 1-4 p.m. Inspired by Stevenson’s “Treasure Island,” the free hunt gives families a chance to hunt for clues and find treasure while exploring downtown St. Helena. The walkable hunt begins at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum on Library Lane, next to the St. Helena Public Library. A pirate art project hosted by Nimbus Arts will take place at the RLS Museum from 1:30- 3:30 p.m. Info, office@stevensonmuseum.org; 963-3757.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: RadioKeys (May 28); Stymie & The Pimp Jones Luv Orchestra (May 31); Forejour—Tribute to Foreigner & Journey (June 1); Justin Schaefers and the Blind Barbers (June 4); Kellie Fuller (June 5); and Sheena Easton (June 7-8). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
POETRY AND MUSIC SALON PROGRAMS
The St. Helena United Methodist Church hosts a New Poetry and Music Salon series on three Wednesday evenings: May 29, June 12 and June 26. All salon programs begin at 7 p.m., and will be held at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. On Wednesday, May 29, the program is titled, “1550-1650: The Golden Age of English Verse.” The special evening of music, wine and song will feature Pastor Burke Owens and Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, cellist extraordinaire. Suggested donation of $15. Proceeds support the St. Helena Methodist Music & Arts Program.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On May 29, the library screens “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
JAPANESE DRUMMING
Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating during a Taiko Japanese Drumming demonstration at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. You will even get a chance to play the drums yourself. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
LUCKY PENNY PRESENTS ‘CABARET’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” on Friday, May 31 at 8 p.m. Synopsis: American cabaret singer Sally Bowles romances two men in Weimar Republic era Berlin while the Nazi Party rises to power around them. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional performances: Saturdays at 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.; Thursdays at 7 p.m.; and Fridays at 8 p.m. through June 16. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
JAZZ CONCERT AT TUCKER FARM CENTER
Calistoga pianist Larry Vuckovich, guitarist Kai Lyons and bassist Jeff Chambers perform jazz favorites at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker-Summit Road, Calistoga. The trio will present tunes from trios led by Nat King Cole, Oscar Peterson, Vince Guaraldi and Ahmad Jamal. Refreshments including various wines and cheeses will be available at the show. Tickets are $25. Info, 774-1672.
VOCAL COLOR and JAZZ@7
The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, will be bopping along to the sounds of the Craig Bond-affiliated Vocal Color and Jazz@7 at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Vocal Color is a local a cappella group with an admirable distaste for genre limitations – think blues, gospel, Beatles, big band, folk, etc. Jazz@7 is a similarly eclectic vocal and instrumental jazz group. Tickets are $25. Info, thewhitebarn.org; 987-8225.
LIVING IN SMALL SPACES
Authors Rose K. Mark and Sherrill Baldwin Halbe discuss their book “Interior Design for Small Dwellings” at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, June 4, at 5 p.m. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ART IN THE LIBRARY
St. Helena artist Marvin Humphrey discusses his paintings and artistic process at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY ROSÉFEST
The third annual Napa Valley RoséFest, featuring wines from more than 30 local wineries, comes to Sterling Vineyards, 1111 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga, on Saturday, June 8. Festivities, which run from noon-4 p.m., include wine tasting, live music, and food trucks. Tickets are $75-$225. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Info, sterlingvineyards.com/en-us/rosefest.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about growing herbs on Tuesday, June 11, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, June 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays from June through August – kicks off with a performance by Dennis Johnson and Mississippi Ramblers on Thursday, June 13. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Cincinnati Ambassadors (June 27); Special guests (July 11); Sunny & The Black Pack (July 26); Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
ADVENTURES IN AMAZONIAN BRAZIL
Dr. Floyd Hayes of the Pacific Union College biology department presents a multimedia lecture on at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, about this student trips to Brazil to explore the Amazon River. During his adventures, Dr. Hayes and his students studied piranhas, boas, and sloths. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
UPVALLEY ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW
Gopal Shanker of Recolte Energy hosts his “Why Go Electric” Upvalley Electric Vehicle Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave, St. Helena. If you have an electric car you'd like to display, email UVC_sthelena@napavalley.edu or call 967-2901, no later than June 5.
COOKBOOK SIGNING
Cookbook author Teri Turner will sign copies of her latest collection “No Crumbs Left: Recipes for Everyday Food Made Marvelous” on Saturday, June 15, at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, at 10 a.m. Admission is $35 and includes a copy of the cookbook. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
SYMPHONY NAPA VALLEY: SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES
Join Maestro Michael Guttman, Symphony Napa Valley, and guest cellist Jing Zhao for a live performance of some of the most beloved music ever written for Hollywood blockbusters on Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Relive music from “Star Wars”, “Harry Potter” and more. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SCIENCE MAGIC
Don O’Brien brings his fast-paced, interactive family show full of science experiments and demonstrations to the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WILD ST. HELENA: LIVING WITH LIONS
Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Dr. Quinton Martins hosts a presentation about mountain lions on Thursday, June 27, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m. Come learn how you can coexist with the wildlife in your backyard and become an ambassador for the region’s elusive top carnivore. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS IN CALISTOGA
Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician's rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
