NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, June 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays from June through August – kicks off with a performance by Dennis Johnson and Mississippi Ramblers on Thursday, June 13. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Cincinnati Ambassadors (June 27); The Special Guests (July 11); Sunny & The Black Pack (July 26); and Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
ALZHEIMER’S FORUM
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts the forum “Alzheimer’s Disease: The State of the Epidemic” on Thursday, June 13, at Collabria Care, 414 South Jefferson St., Napa, from 6-7:30 p.m. This forum will provide an overview of recent developments in Alzheimer’s research, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at how local advocates in Napa County are coming together to support it. Learn how the Alzheimer’s advocacy movement has won historic increases in funding for Alzheimer’s research, leading to the near-constant flow of recent Alzheimer’s research breakthroughs that you’ve probably been hearing about lately. Free admission. RSVP required. Info, mgrey@alz.org; 415-472-4340.
ADVENTURES IN AMAZONIAN BRAZIL
Dr. Floyd Hayes of the Pacific Union College biology department presents a multimedia lecture on at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, about this student trips to Brazil to explore the Amazon River. During his adventures, Dr. Hayes and his students studied piranhas, boas, and sloths. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Rocketman” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, June 13. “All is True”, starring Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen, opens Friday, June 14. Synopsis: A look at the final days in the life of renowned playwright William Shakespeare. Rated PG-13. Documentary “Echo in the Canyon” also opens on Friday, June 14. Synopsis: A look at the roots of the historic music scene in L.A.'s Laurel Canyon. Rated PG-13. Coming attractions: “The Biggest Little Farm” (June 18-20); “Avengers: Endgame” (June 21-24); “Booksmart (June 21-24); “The Souvenir” (June 25-27); “Tolkien” (June 26-27); and “Late Night” (June 28-July 4) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
LUCKY PENNY PRESENTS ‘CABARET’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” Thursday, June 13 through Sunday, June 16. Synopsis: American cabaret singer Sally Bowles romances two men in Weimar Republic era Berlin while the Nazi Party rises to power around them. Tickets are $30-$40. Thursday performance at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m.; and Sunday performance at 2 p.m. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Water Seed (June 13); Kim Waters (June 14-15); Howell Mountain Boys (June 20); Chris Standring (June 21); Jody Watley (June 22); Guidance Band (June 26); Tom Braxton (June 27); and Jon B (June 28-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, June 14, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
UPVALLEY ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW
Gopal Shanker of Recolte Energy hosts his “Why Go Electric” Upvalley Electric Vehicle Show from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave, St. Helena.
COOKBOOK SIGNING
Cookbook author Teri Turner will sign copies of her latest collection “No Crumbs Left: Recipes for Everyday Food Made Marvelous” on Saturday, June 15, at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, at 10 a.m. Admission is $35 and includes a copy of the cookbook. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
SYMPHONY NAPA VALLEY: SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES
Join Maestro Michael Guttman, Symphony Napa Valley, and guest cellist Jing Zhao for a live performance of some of the most beloved music ever written for Hollywood blockbusters on Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Relive music from “Star Wars”, “Harry Potter” and more. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
SCIENCE MAGIC
Don O’Brien brings his fast-paced, interactive family show full of science experiments and demonstrations to the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WILD ST. HELENA: LIVING WITH LIONS
Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Dr. Quinton Martins hosts a presentation about mountain lions on Thursday, June 27, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m. Come learn how you can coexist with the wildlife in your backyard and become an ambassador for the region’s elusive top carnivore. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ROCK THE RIDE IN YOUNTVILLE
A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, “Rock the Ride” will be held Saturday, June 29, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence: Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. Registration is $30-$85. Kids 17 and younger ride for free. To sign up, visit rocktheridenapa.com.
WHISKERSMINSTER DOG SHOW
Napa County-based nonprofit Whiskers, Tails and Ferals presents the Whiskersminster Dog Show on Sunday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. All dogs are welcome to participate. Categories include Best Tail Wag; Best Bark; Best Trick and Best Costume. Tickets are $15 and includes lunch. Info, whiskerstailsandferals.org; 258-2287; whiskersandtailsnapa@gmail.com
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS IN CALISTOGA
Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.