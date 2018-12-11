‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’
The City of St. Helena and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Special events include Christmas karaoke (Dec. 13), holiday ornament making (Dec. 15) and caroling (Dec. 21). Info, sthelena.com/events.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
GINGERBREAD WORKSHOP
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a gingerbread workshop for kids on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Each family will get their very own gingerbread house to decorate. All materials will be provided, just bring your imagination and Christmas cheer. Sugar cookies will also be available. First come first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FEAST OF THE SEVEN CULTURES
Acacia House chef Chris Cosentino and business partner Oliver Wharton will host the Second Annual Feast of the Seven Cultures at Las Alcobas in St. Helena on Tuesday and Thursdays through Dec. 20. The dinner series will feature six guest chefs. Tickets are on sale now through OpenTable at $125 per person excluding tax and gratuity ($165 all inclusive) with an optional beverage pairing for $95. Reservations are available from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A portion of proceeds from the dinners will go to Chefs Cycle: No Kid Hungry.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include The Manhattan Transfer (Dec. 13-15); Roem Baur (Dec. 18) Barrio Manouche (Dec. 19); Octobop (Dec. 20); Jessy J (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec. 28-31). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS AT THE CAMEO
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens “The Grinch” (2018), featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones and Kenan Thompson, on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at noon. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
‘WANDERING THROUGH JAPAN’
Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, hosts an opening reception for its new “Wandering Through Japan” exhibition by painter Regina Saura on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. Saura’s mixed-media paintings are represented in public and private collections throughout Europe, the U.S. and Japan, including the St. Petersburg Museum in Moscow. She is also an accomplished muralist who has created public murals in her native Spain. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Choral Society, including Craig Bond’s Chamber Singers & Orchestra will perform “Magnificat Christmas” concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members and a professional string quartet known as Eloquence will perform the music of Mozart, Rutter and Handel, plus familiar Christmas carols. Tickets ($25) at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and brownpapertickets.com.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
Napa Regional Dance Company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, with the larger than life scenery, dancing toy soldiers, harlequins, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and a magnificent Christmas tree as the ballet unfolds to Tchaikovsky’s score. Performances are on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com.
HOLIDAY CRAFTS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts holiday craft parties on Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. No registration required. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MEET SANTA AT THE CHAMBER
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturday, Dec. 15 from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take the picture. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
LIGHTED HOLIDAY BIKE RIDE
Meet at St. Helena Cyclery, Main and Spring streets, at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 18, for a bike ride to see Christmas lights in town. All riders must wear helmets, bikes must have lights front and rear.
'MARY POPPINS RETURNS'
St. Helena's Cameo Cinema will celebrate the opening day of Disney’s “Mary Poppins Returns” on Wednesday, Dec. 19. The film, directed by Rob Marshall, stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is scheduled to be at the Cameo through Jan. 2.
FREE PRODUCE GIVEN AWAY
The Napa Valley Food Bank will be giving away free produce for upper valley residents from Yountville to Calistoga on Wednesday, Dec. 19. You do not need to be a food bank recipient to receive the free produce. This will be hosted by the St. Helena churches and community volunteers. It will be at the St. Helena SDA Church, 1777 Main St. from 3-5 p.m. Please bring a bag to put your produce in. If you have questions call the church office at 963-4461 and leave a message, we will return your call as soon as we can.
‘CHRISTMAS CAPERS’
The Magical Moonshine Theater presents “Christmas Capers” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. Synopsis: Chester tries to get a job in Santa’s workshop as a toymaker, with hilarious results. This interactive show is fun for the whole family. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
