GRAB COFFEE WITH A COP
The St. Helena Police Department’s hosts “Cup with a Cop” from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 1400 Oak Ave., Suite A, St Helena. It’s a great opportunity to get to know our police force without being asked “License and registration please.”
BUBBLE MANIA IN ST. HELENA
Bubble Mania comes to the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Bubble Mania will amaze and wow children of all ages. This entertaining and educational show demonstrates the science of bubbles and puts every kid in their own giant bubble. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PFLAG NAPA
The PFLAG Napa support group for Upvalley parents, families and allies of LGBTQ+ people meets on the third Thursday of every month at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Info, 707-681-1477; info@pflagnapa.org.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, July 18. “The Lion King,” featuring the voices of Donald Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Rogen, opens Friday, July 19. Synopsis: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. This is a retelling of Disney’s 1994 animated classic of the same name. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Roy Ayers (July 19-20); Midnight Crush (July 24); Mandy Harvey (July 25); Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27); and Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series kicks off on Friday, July 19 with a screening of “Pick of The Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
BARBECUE AND BEER
The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts Summer Fun: Barbecue and Beer on Friday, July 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. CIA chefs will prepare an amazing menu of elevated barbecue favorites, and Henhouse Brewery will be on site serving their super-refreshing beers, which you can sip while listening to a live Mariachi band on our Herb Terrace. Tickets are $55. Info, 967-1100.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
'FROM FEAR TO FORTITUDE'
Rebecca Bell will give a talk about how to face the fear of wildfires at 10:30 a.m., Sunday, July 21 in the Newton Room at St. Helena’s Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St Helena. Bell’s timely talk is entitled, “From Fear to Fortitude: Some simple ways to calm your fears of the fire season.” All are welcome.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, July 19, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On July 17, the library screens the animated feature “Cars 2.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MEET THE AUTHOR
Lydia Slaby discusses her book “Wait, It Gets Worse: Love, Death, and My Transformation from Control Freak to Human Being” on Tuesday, July 23, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5 p.m. In her book, Slaby tries to piece back together her marriage, her career, and her own worth. With a voice that is wise, irreverent, and filled with sharp humor, this is a story about following all the rules only to learn the hard way that control is an illusion and that love will save your life. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month – continues with a performance by Sunny & The Black Pack on Thursday, July 25. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
STAND-UP COMEDY
Stand-up comedian Mike Guido performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2019 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $20. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
HERITAGE FIRE NAPA
America’s outdoor culinary festival Heritage Fire by Cochon555 returns to St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery on Saturday, July 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. An all-star cast of chefs will take guests on a journey of whole animal cookery over live fires, beginning at 4 p.m. for VIP admission and 5 p.m. for everyone else. Tickets start at $150 for an all-inclusive afternoon feast. VIP access is $200 per person. Info, cochon555.com/us-tour/2019-heritagefirenapa.
JEFF BRIDGES AT NAPA’S UPTOWN THEATRE
Actor-musician Jeff Bridges performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
SPANISH IMMERSION CAMP FOR KIDS
Colors of Spanish and the St. Helena Recreation Department offer a Spanish immersion camp for kids ages 5-10 on July 29-Aug. 2 at the Carnegie Building. The camp runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and costs $350. For registration and information for this camp and other summer programs, visit cityofsthelena.org/parksrec, call 968-9222, or drop by the Parks & Rec office, 1574 Railroad Ave., St. Helena.
CANCER RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM
The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 1-3 in the Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research. The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace, which is free and open to the public on a first-come basis, is held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The V Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of some of the nation’s leading physicians and research scientists, discuss current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments for cancer. Info, winecelebration.org.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE
The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 2-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
UKE-A-PALOOZA
Oxbow Public Market, along with Judd and Holly Finkelstein of Judd’s Hill Winery present the 9th annual Uke-A-Palooza at Oxbow from 6-9 p.m.on Friday, Aug. 2 in Napa. The event is an action-packed, island-style, comedic evening of musical entertainment for the whole family. The evening includes a raffle to benefit Voices of Napa, and a performance on the Oxbow River Deck by The Maikai Gents.
FIRKIN FEST
Mad Fritz Brewing Co. hosts the inaugural Firkin Fest at the Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3. More than 15 small craft production, family-owned breweries will be offering a variety of styles of ales and lagers from bottles, kegs and Firkins. Tickets are $95. Info, madfirkinfest.com.
NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY TASTING
Napa Valley Wine Library presents its 57th annual tasting in The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on Sunday, Aug. 4. A group of 60-75 invited producers will pour, share and showcase their wines from 4- 6 p.m. To join the Napa Valley Wine Library Association and secure tickets for the event, visit napawinelibrary.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Aug. 8, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
WEEKLY TAI CHI CLASSES BEGIN IN AUGUST
Certified professional senior fitness instructor Joan Comendant will teach weekly Tai Chi classes starting in August at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena. Classes will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m., starting Aug. 22 and continuing through Dec. 19. There will be no class on Nov. 28. Cost is $75. Pre-registration is required by calling 967-2900 or visiting napavalley.edu.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.