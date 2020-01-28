BOOKS ON WINE
Jullianne Ballou discusses her Wine Writer Fellowship at UC Davis, where she is engaged in active research to document the influence of wine writers on the kinds, styles and qualities of wine in the United States since Prohibition, during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK
Nine St. Helena restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs now through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Marriage Story” and “Richard Jewell” end their runs at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 30. “1917”, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Colin Firth and Benedict Cumberbatch, debuts on Friday, Jan. 31. Synopsis: Two young British soldiers during the First World War are given an impossible mission: deliver a message deep in enemy territory that will stop 1,600 men, and one of the soldiers' brothers, from walking straight into a deadly trap. (Rated R). Coming soon: “Joker” (Feb. 7); “The Irishman” (Feb. 8); “Parasite” (Feb. 10) and “Just Mercy (Feb. 13). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
43RD ANNUAL CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of St. Helena hosts its 43rd Annual Crab Feed across two evenings, Friday, Jan. 31 and Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Native Sons Hall, on 1313 Spring St. Festivities will commence both nights at 5:30 p.m., with a no-host bar followed by sit-down dinner and wine service at 6:30 p.m. A silent and live auction will be held on Saturday only while raffles will be held on both evenings. Those interested in kicking off their heels are encouraged to attend Saturday when a live DJ will be on hand for post-auction dancing. Tickets are $75 for Friday and $95 for Saturday. For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, visit sthelenasoroptimist.ejoinme.org/crabfeed.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1); Ottman Liebert & Luna Nera (Feb. 6-9); Kellie Fuller (Feb. 12); Avery*Sunshine (Feb. 13-14); Will Downing (Feb. 15-16); Nate Lopez (Feb. 19); The Dales (Feb. 20); Chris Pierce (Feb. 21); Luvplanet (Feb. 22); Aubrey Logan (Feb. 27-28) and Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
TULOCAY CEMETERY HISTORY TOUR
Napa County Historical Society hosts a Tulocay Cemetery Walking Tour on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. Participants are asked to meet at the Juarez Building (the old cemetery office) at 411 Coombsville Road, Napa. Admission is $15-$20. RSVP encouraged. Info, info@napahistory.org; 707-224-1739; napahistory.org.
ART EXHIBITION OPENING
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts the debut of actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others” on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m. An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open through April. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); film screening “Midway” (Feb. 15); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); and comedienne Vicki Lawrence. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
VALENTINES FOR VETS
Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
WORLD WAR II HISTORY LECTURES
Local historian Jay Greene will present a series of history lectures about World War II on Tuesdays in February and March at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m., Greene will present “The Interwar Years”, discussing the 20 years between the end of World War I and the start of World War II. Upcoming lectures include “Attack on Poland & the Phoney War” (Feb. 11); “Attack on The West & The Battle of Britain” (Feb. 18); and “Germany Attacks Russia & Japan Attacks USA” (Feb. 25). Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens the 2019 biographical film about a female slave who become an abolitionist and liberated hundreds of slaves on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The film is rated PG-13. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28); Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Feb. 29); Tower of Power (March 7); Michael W. Smith (March 20); and The Mavericks (April 15). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
CIOPPINO FEED & BOSSES NIGHT
The St. Helena Fire Department’s annual Cioppini Feed & Bosses Night on Saturday, Feb. 8, will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m., at the fire house, 1480 Main St. in St. Helena. RSVP by Feb. 1 to 967-2880 or avidler@cityofsthelena.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
COMEDIAN DARRYL LITTLETON
Comedian Darryl Littleton presents the Ethnic Encyclopedia of Laughter at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Family-friendly material. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MUSIC IN THE LIBRARY
Brazilian-American duo Monica da Silva and Chad Alger perform Bossa Nova inspired music at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. They are passionate about sharing their love of culture, and hope to inspire people to travel. Accompanied by Alger on guitar, da Silva sings in English, Portuguese, Spanish and French. She also adds flute and melodica to their arrangements. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘SOUL OF A NATION: ART IN THE AGE OF BLACK POWER’
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the art showcase “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, 1963–1983” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Organized by the Tate Modern -- London, “Soul of a Nation” is a powerful and provocative presentation focusing on art made in the pivotal decades between 1963 and 1983. Inspired by the Civil Rights struggle for equality and justice, these African American artists use art and culture as catalysts for self-definition, self-empowerment, and self-determination. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
