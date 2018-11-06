NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 8, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
ROBERT LOUIS STEVENSON WEEK
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, 1490 Library Lane, St Helena, celebrates the life of the acclaimed author during Robert Louis Stevenson week, which kicks off on Thursday, Nov. 8 with a reception for a new exhibit at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane. On Saturday, Nov. 10, the museum hosts its annual treasure hunt from 1-4 p.m. Spend the afternoon with your family figuring out the clues and exploring downtown St. Helena. Tour is within walking distance of the RLS Museum. All events are free. Info, stevensonmuseum.org/events/programs.
NAPA VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL
The Napa Valley Film Festival, running Wednesday through Sunday, Nov. 11, features 90 independent films screening in Napa, Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga. St. Helena venues include Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, Native Sons Hall, and Cameo Cinema. Films playing in St. Helena include “Green Book” starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali; and “Cold Brook” starring William Fichtner and Mary Lynn Rajskub. Info, nvff.org.
PARENTING WORKSHOP
Soroptimist International Clubs of St. Helena hosts a parenting workshop about keeping kids safe on Thursday, Nov. 8 at the St. Helena High School Auditorium, 1401 Grayson Ave., from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The focus will be on the continued fight against human trafficking. Survivor Elle Snow is the keynote speaker. Free admission. Info, sisthelena.org.
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE
St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10. The event also features a silent auction with a selection of Napa Valley wines. Info, 255-7200.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” on Saturday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs on Sunday, Nov. 11, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
The Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man” starring Ryan Gosling debuts at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Monday, Nov. 12. The family drama “What They Had” starring Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon and Blythe Danner also opens on Monday. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include The Struts (Nov. 12); Ragtag Sullivan (Nov. 13); Manzanita (Nov. 14); The Smooth Jazz Alley (Nov. 15); and Sandra Bernhard (Nov. 16-17). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
THANKSGIVING LUNCHEON
For the past 45 years, the St. Helena Junior Women have been providing older adults with a festive and delicious Thanksgiving luncheon with all the trimmings. This no-cost event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St. This year’s co-hosts include the Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley, Rianda House, St. Helena Presbyterian Church and John Sorensen Catering, who will provide his famous rotisserie turkeys. Call 963-8555, ext. 101, by Nov. 9 to reserve your place.
MEDICARE SEMINAR
Learn which Part D premiums and formularies are changing, how to pay less for your medications and understand Advantage Plan changes and your Medicare at “Medicare — Annual Changes & Choices” at 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Rianda House, 1475 Main St. Information is unbiased and presented, at no charge, by the Health Insurance Counseling Advocacy Program (HICAP). RSVP to 963-8555, ext. 101.
ANCIENT HUMANS
What does “race” mean? How alike and how unlike are we? What does “identity” mean? Retired educator James Haslip will provide a lecture about how the extraction of DNA from ancient bones tells a remarkable story of human migration at 3-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Rianda House. Haslip’s lecture is based on David Reich recent book, “Who We Are And How We Got Here.” Haslip will discuss how the genome revolution and ancient DNA reveals the deep history of human populations, primarily of Europe and Asia, and their movements and inter-mixing. Attendance is free. RSVP to 963-8555.
A CUP WITH A COP
Join Interim Police Chief Tim Foley and other members of the St. Helena Police Department at “A Cup with a Cop” from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 1400 Oak Ave. Say hi, ask questions, or just talk.
LIVE MUSIC
American classical guitarist Peter Fletcher performs at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MASTERING RISOTTO
Getting risotto to turn out perfectly creamy and al dente every time can take practice and attention to detail. Local chef Janet Fletcher hosts the hands-on cooking course Mastering Risotto at Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, on Thursday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. The menu includes saffron risotto with butternut squash; and farro risotto with wild mushrooms. The fee is $85. Course Code Number: 74214. Registration required by Nov. 8. To register, visit napavalleycookingschool.org/enthusiast-program-classes.php
GIRLS ON THE RUN
Girls on the Run Napa & Solano hosts its Be Bold, Dream Big 5K at Napa Valley College on Saturday, Nov. 17. The event, presented by Trinchero Family Estates, is a fundraiser to support Girls on the Run’s mission to empower young girls ages 8-13 and build their self-esteem. This year, 550 girls and 120 volunteer life coaches will participate in the 5K at 9 a.m. at Napa Valley College track and continues on the nearby bike trail. Supporters – men and boys included – are invited to participate. Registration is $30 in advance; $40 on run/walk day; and $10 for past Girls on the Run participants. To register, visit GOTRNapaSolano.org.
FREE CONCERT
The Generation Gap Big Band Jazz Ensemble performs at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. Joining the band is Bay Area vocalist Janese Powell singing tunes from the Great American songbook. Free admission. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘SERENDIPITY’
Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, continues its exhibition of painter Siddharth Parasnis’ “Serendipity” through Friday, Nov. 30. Parasnis’ elegant inventions mix the energy and spontaneity of abstraction with a feeling for cityscapes that the artist has gleaned from his international travels. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
STAND-UP COMEDY
Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
IRISH CHRISTMAS
Irish dancers, including Caterina Coyne of “Riverdance”, present “An Irish Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Uptown Theater, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com.