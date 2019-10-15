‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’
St. Helena High School Drama will present “The Laramie Project,” directed by Sofia Osborne and Joe Brawdy, from Oct. 17-20 (four performances) at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Synopsis: “The Laramie Project” is set in and around Laramie, Wyoming, in the aftermath of the real-life murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard.
THIRD ANNUAL COMMUNITY POTLUCK
The Third Annual St. Helena Community Potluck Dinner, which honors the UpValley Family Centers, will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., in Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St. Helena. Bring a dish and a chair and enjoy a friendly community feast as Mike Greensill’s jazz trio provides a classy musical backdrop. Also new this year is an apple dessert bake-off.
HISTORY OF BLUES IN AMERICA
Music historian Joey Leone discusses the history of blues music in the United States on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. During his career, Leone has toured as a sideman guitar player for many high-profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, and many more. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (Oct. 19-20); Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Hustlers” and “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” wrap up their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Oct. 17. “Judy,” starring Renée Zellweger, debuts on Friday, Oct. 18. Synopsis: Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts. Rated PG-13. Upcoming films: “The Addams Family” (Oct. 25). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Oct. 18, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Oct. 18-Nov. 3. Synopsis: When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be a less restrictive environment. But the martinet Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
HOMETOWN HARVEST FESTIVAL
The Hometown Harvest Festival returns to downtown St. Helena (Oak Avenue between Adams and Spring streets) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The community event features live music, a kids carnival, a wine lounge, a food alley, and an array of arts and crafts. The day begins with a 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m., a 5K and 10K race at 8:30 a.m., a pancake breakfast, hosted by Troop One Boy Scouts in the Carnegie Building. The Pet PAWrade, a highlight of the Hometown Harvest Festival, begins at 9:30 a.m. Info, amaliak@cityofsthelena.org; 707-967-2736.
OLD MILL DAYS
Bale Grist Mill, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, hosts Old Mill Days on Saturday, Oct. 19, and Sunday, Oct. 20, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Step back in time and enjoy activities such as corn husking and shelling, wheat threshing, butter making, apple pressing, hand sewing, or rope making. Watch a blacksmith, see wagon wheel spokes being made using a draw blade at a shave horse bench, or chop some wood. Many artisans will be present who enjoy sharing their crafts, including lacemaking, spinning, and wheat weaving. Musicians will gather under the great oak trees and play old-time music all day. Reenactors and volunteers wear period clothes adding to the experience. Simple outfits are available for children to wear during their "step-back-in-time" experience. Admission is $5; children ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Info, jessica@ncrposd.org; 299-2175.
HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CEREMONY
The St. Helena Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, Oct. 19. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7, with the ceremony to follow, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. Cost is $60 per person. Inductees are Bob "Bimmer" Sculatti, Harland Morley, Terry O'Rourke, Beci Ivanoff, Adam Beattie and Coach Fred Miller.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
FREE BANANA SLUG STRING CONCERT
The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School presents a free children's concert, featuring Airy Larry and Doug Dirt of The Banana Slug String Band, at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 20 at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St. in Calistoga.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Ministers Carol Fink and Lynn Macfarland and Rev. Judy Naimo host a blessing of the animals Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Yountville Veteran’s Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., at 3 p.m. All critters welcome.
JOE GALAMBOS AT THE WHITE BARN
Joe Galambos, Bay Area guitarist recognized for his technical ability and lyricism, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at The White Barn in St. Helena. Playing in the tradition of Andrea Segovia, Galambos will highlight composers spanning traditional Spanish guitar to Latin jazz, to contemporary classical to works from the Asian continent. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com.
LEO DAN AT LINCOLN THEATER
You have free articles remaining.
Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a film series every Tuesday through October at 6:45 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Oct. 22 is “Beetlejuice.” All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
‘THE LOOK OF LOVE’
Blue Note Napa presents a special comedy and musical evening featuring Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio to benefit the American Brain Foundation supporting research on Lewy Body Dementia at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio team up for “The Look of Love,” an evening of memorable songs from the 1960s made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Dusty Springfield and more — all with their own style and flair. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner, wine, beer and cocktails are available throughout the evening. Tickets range from $25 to $35 and reservations can be made at bluenotenapa.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
SOL FLAMENCO
Experience the fire and passion of Spain with an evening of authentic live flamenco when Sol Flamenco performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SHHS CLASS OF 1999 REUNION
Sarah Beth Abernathy is organizing a 20-year high school reunion for the St. Helena High School Class of 1999, Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. at Crane Park. The cost is $40 for adults and $5 for kids. RSVP to Sarah at 917-968-2994 or thesarahbeth@gmail.com.
COMEDIAN LEWIS BLACK
Comedian Lewis Black performs at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. Tickets are $55-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a 1984 cult classic comedy, starring Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, in honor of Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
THREE DOG NIGHT AT LINCOLN THEATER
The Grammy-nominated band Three Dog Night performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
A CAPELLA FESTIVAL
The House Jacks, St. Helena High School Chamber Choir, St. Helena Teen Choir, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 vocal ensemble will perform at the third annual A Capella Festival Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or through brownpapertickets.com.
SWITCHFOOT AT THE UPTOWN
With a career spanning more than 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the Grammy Award winning band Switchfoot is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. Switchfoot performs at at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37-$57. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.