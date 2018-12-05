‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’
The City of St. Helena and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Special events include Holiday bocce (Dec. 8) and Christmas karaoke (Dec. 13). Info, sthelena.com/events.
FEAST OF THE SEVEN CULTURES
Acacia House chef Chris Cosentino and business partner Oliver Wharton will host the Second Annual Feast of the Seven Cultures at Las Alcobas in St. Helena on Tuesday and Thursdays through Dec. 20. The dinner series will feature six guest chefs. Tickets are on sale now through OpenTable at $125 per person excluding tax and gratuity ($165 all inclusive) with an optional beverage pairing for $95. Reservations are available from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. A portion of proceeds from the dinners will go to Chefs Cycle: No Kid Hungry.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Sal’s Greenhouse (Dec. 6); Bob James Trio (Dec. 7-8); Svetlana & The Delancey Five (Dec. 12); The Manhattan Transfer (Dec. 13-15); and Roem Baur (Dec. 18). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
IRISH CHRISTMAS
Irish dancers, including Caterina Coyne of “Riverdance”, present “An Irish Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Uptown Theater, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com.
SHHS MUSIC’S CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena High School Music Department presents its Christmas Concert, 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 7 in the high school’s Performing Arts Center on Grayson Avenue. The concert features the SHHS Chamber Singers, the SHHS Choir, SHHS Concert Band, SHHS Jazz Band and SHHS Guitar. Donation requested is $5. All other donations accepted for the groups’ New York trip to Carnegie Hall.
HOLIDAY MOVIES AT THE CAMEO
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens “Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer” on Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 at noon. Synopsis: When Blitzen announces his retirement just before Christmas, a miniature horse has three days to fulfill his lifelong dream of earning a spot on Santa’s team at the North Pole try-outs. On Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at noon, Cameo keeps the holiday spirit going with a screening of animated film “The Grinch” (2018), featuring the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch, Rashida Jones and Kenan Thompson. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
PIONEER CHRISTMAS
AT BALE GRIST MILL
The annual Pioneer Christmas celebration at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8. Visitors can make their own citrus and clove pomander, a rosemary wreath, string a popcorn and cranberry garland, decorate a gingerbread cookie, write a calligraphy letter to Santa with pen and ink, or cut a paper snowflake to take home and decorate a tree. Artisans in period attire will demonstrate their pioneer crafts of lacemaking, spinning, cross-stitching and waxed egg decorating. Mill tours and milling will take place throughout the day. Admission is $5. Children younger than 6 are free. Bale Grist Mill is located on Highway 129 between the towns of Calistoga and St Helena.
NBC POTTERY PLANS STUDIO SALE
Angwin’s NBC Pottery (Will and Nikki Callnan) hosts its sixth annual Studio Sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 380 Eastern Ave. in Angwin. For details, call 965-1007.
MEET SANTA AT THE CHAMBER
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturdays, Dec. 8 and 15 from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take the picture. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
ST. HELENA CHILDREN’S CHORUS CONCERT
St. Helena’s Music Man, Craig Bond, will direct the 45 voices that make up the St. Helena Children’s Chorus in a special concert at noon, Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Cameo Cinema. After the chorus sings holiday favorites, hot chocolate and holiday cookies will be served. The concert will be followed by a family-friendly holiday film, “Elliot, The Littlest Reindeer.”
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
HOLIDAY MOVIE SERIES
Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens “The Muppets Christmas Carol” on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SAINT HELENA COMMUNITY BAND PERFORMS
The “Inglenook Holiday Open House 12th Annual Saint Helena Community Band Concert in the Barrel Room” will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 9. Tickets are free, but because seating is limited, please make reservations ASAP at Eventbrite.com.
A CUP WITH A COP
The St. Helena Police Department invites everyone to share a cup of coffee from 8 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 1400 Oak Ave. in St. Helena.
CIA GREYSTONE CELEBRATES CHRISTMAS
The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone will hold its annual Holiday Open House from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12. Bring the family to enjoy a gingerbread house contest, cookie decorating, seasonal drinks, festive treats, and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots and you’ll be entered into a raffle.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
GINGERBREAD WORKSHOP
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a gingerbread workshop for kids on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Each family will get their very own gingerbread house to decorate. All materials will be provided, just bring your imagination and Christmas cheer. Sugar cookies will also be available. First come first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Choral Society, including Craig Bond’s Chamber Singers & Orchestra will perform “Magnificat Christmas” concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members and a professional string quartet known as Eloquence will perform the music of Mozart, Rutter and Handel, plus familiar Christmas carols. Tickets ($25) at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and brownpapertickets.com.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.