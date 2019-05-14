‘THE POWER OF POETRY’
The Solstice Creative Writers will present “The Power of Poetry” at 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Rianda House, 1475 Main St. Writers will share some of their latest poems that reflect on themes like “why we write” and “how poetry can raise language to a personal experience.” Refreshments will be served. The event is a fundraiser for Rianda House and a way for the club to thank Rianda House.
MEETING TO DISCUSS MEASURE F
A citywide meeting to discuss Measure F will be held Thursday, May 16 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. What is the big deal about this Rent Stabilization Ordinance and why does your vote matter? Information will be provided about the ordinance, followed by a Q&A session. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m. Refreshments to follow. All are welcome.
ART DISCUSSION
Legion of Honor presents “Monet: The Late Years” at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Boldly balancing representation and abstraction, Monet’s radical late works redefined the master of Impressionism as a forebear of modernism. Come watch this multi-media presentation and see how Monet was inspired by the variety of elements making up his own garden at Giverny. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Wine Country” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, May 16. “The Chaperone,” starring Miranda Otto, opens Friday, May 17. Synopsis: In the early 1920s, a Kansas woman finds her life forever changed when she accompanies a young dancer on her fame-seeking journey to New York City. Coming attractions: “Wild Nights With Emily” (May 20-23); “Red Joan” (May 22-23); “White Crow” (May 28-30); “Rocketman” (May 31). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: ZOSO (May 16); Willie K (May 17-19); RadioKeys (May 28); Stymie & The Pimp Jones Luv Orchestra (May 31); Forejour—Tribute to Foreigner & Journey (June 1); Justin Schaefers and the Blind Barbers (June 4); Kellie Fuller (June 5); and Sheena Easton (June 7-8). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, May 17, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
GARDENS IN THE VINEYARDS
In celebration of its 25th anniversary of chamber music festivals, Music in the Vineyards is introducing Gardens in the Vineyards; a guided presentation of four gardens in the Napa Valley. The event begins at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at the Robert Mondavi Winery. Info, musicinthevineyards.org; 258-5559.
‘SYLVIA’
Upstage Napa Valley will present “Sylvia”, by A.R. Gurney, a comedy about the role a stray rescue dog named Sylvia plays in igniting meaning and intimacy in the lives of Greg and Kate, a middle-aged couple pondering the opportunities left by their recently empty-nested home. Show dates are May 17, 18 and 19, and May 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call by calling 707-341-3278.
PAWS FOR A CAUSE
Provenance Vineyards, 1695 St. Helena Highway South, Rutherford, hosts its annual Paws For a Cause fundraiser – supporting Napa Humane – on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your favorite dog along for this spring wine tasting event. Tickets are $25. Info, provenancevineyards.com/events; 968-3633.
SMALL HANDS
BIG HEARTS AUCTION
The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
TOP DRINK COCKTAIL FESTIVAL
Napa Valley Museum Yountville continues its popular Top Drink Cocktail Festival, which returns for its eighth year from 2- 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. Featuring signature Charbay cocktails made from its ruby red grapefruit vodka, created by Napa Valley mixologists, this year’s event offers a roster of participating local restaurants. Tickets are $40 in advance; $35 members and $45 at the door, available through the museum’s website at www.napavalleymuseum.org.
‘ART OF THE DUO’
The Napa Valley Jazz Society’s “Art of the Duo” will be 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Mia Pelosi will open the show, accompanied by St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill, followed by the main act featuring Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist Tierney Sutton and jazz pianist Tamir Hendelman. Tickets are $25 for Jazz Society members and $45 for non-members. Info: NVJS.org or 224-5299.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On May 22, the library screens “Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
VINES & VIBES BENEFIT CONCERT
Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey. Info, Doitforthelove.org.
‘SHE’S GOT THIS’
Local authors Christina Julian, Rina Faletti, and Teri Stevens discuss their newest book, “She’s Got This! Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On!”, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The authors will discuss how to mine personal experiences and turn them into powerful prose. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAMILY FILM FESTIVAL OF THE NAPA VALLEY
The Cameo Cinema's annual Family Film Festival of the Napa Valley will be from May 24-27. You can meet rescue animals native to the African savannah, pal around with big cats from the Cat Haven rescue center, and enjoy a livestream tour of Safari West. See CameoCinema.com for the full schedule.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche in Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003.
RLS MUSEUM HOSTS TREASURE HUNT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum will hold its annual Treasure Hunt at 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Inspired by Stevenson’s “Treasure Island,” the free hunt gives families a chance to hunt for clues and find treasure while exploring downtown St. Helena. The walkable hunt begins at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum on Library Lane, next to the St. Helena Public Library. A pirate art project hosted by Nimbus Arts will take place at the RLS Museum from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more information or to volunteer (dressed as a pirate), contact the museum at office@stevensonmuseum.org or 963-3757.
POETRY AND MUSIC SALON PROGRAMS
The St. Helena United Methodist Church is beginning a New Poetry and Music Salon series on three Wednesday evenings, May 29, June 12 and June 26. All salon programs begin at 7 p.m., and will be held at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. On Wednesday, May 29, the program is titled, “1550-1650: The Golden Age of English Verse.” The special evening of music, wine and song will feature Pastor Burke Owens and Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson, cellist extraordinaire. Suggested donation of $15 per person per evening includes a reception with wine and light food after the salon. Proceeds support the St. Helena Methodist Music & Arts Program.
JAPANESE DRUMMING
Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating during a Taiko Japanese Drumming demonstration at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. You will even get a chance to play the drums yourself. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
VOCAL COLOR & JAZZ@7
The White Barn will be bopping along to the sounds of the Craig Bond-affiliated Vocal Color and Jazz@7 at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2. Vocal Color is a local a cappella group with an admirable distaste for genre limitations – think blues, gospel, Beatles, big band, folk, etc. Jazz@7 is a similarly eclectic vocal and instrumental jazz group. Tickets are $25 and available at thewhitebarn.org or by calling 987-8225.
LIVING IN SMALL SPACES
Authors Rose K. Mark and Sherrill Baldwin Halbe discuss their book “Interior Design for Small Dwellings” at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, June 4, at 5 p.m. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ART IN THE LIBRARY
St. Helena artist Marvin Humphrey discusses his paintings and the artistic process at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, June 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about growing herbs on Tuesday, June 11, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Learn how to grow some old favorites, easy or more challenging ones, and maybe even try some new ones. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
UPVALLEY ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW
Gopal Shanker of Recolte Energy will coordinate his “Why Go Electric” Upvalley Electric Vehicle Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena. If you have an electric car you'd like to display, please email UVC_sthelena@napavalley.edu or call 967-2901 no later than June 5.
