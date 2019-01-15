HAUTE FLASH QUARTET
The Haute Flash Quartet performs at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. Don’t miss this harmonious combination of gypsy swing music, French musette waltzes of the 1930s and 1940s, and American swing with vocal harmonies. The Haute Flash Quartet are hard driving rhythms, lush vocal harmonies, cool playing, and lighthearted fun – perfect for listening and dancing. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Green Book” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 17. “Mary Queen of Scots” opens Friday, Jan. 18. Synopsis: Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary Stuart defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I. Each young Queen beholds her sister in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Screenings later this month: “The Favourite” (Jan. 23-24); “The Mule” (Jan. 25-31); and “Vice” (Jan. 26-31). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL
Experience an illuminating art walk during the season of lights in downtown Napa now through Sunday, Jan. 20. This festival creates stunning artwork as light displays are projected onto a variety of buildings throughout Downtown Napa. Original art works will light up the night sky for one week in this unique display. The festival runs Thursday from 6-9 p.m., and Friday-Sunday from 6-10 p.m.Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Peter Harper (Jan. 17); Anthony David (Jan. 18-19); Cassandra Wilson (Jan. 25-26); Myron McKinley Trio (Jan. 30); Sueños (Jan. 31); and Al Jardine (Feb. 1-2).For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SOROPTIMIST BINGO IN JANUARY
Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise hosts bingo on Friday, Jan. 18 at the Native Sons Hall, Spring Street, St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen will be the bingo caller. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Rianda House and Soroptimist awards.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY
The third annual Women’s March Napa Valley will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19 in Napa. The theme is “Truth to Power.” Beginning at 9 a.m., marchers will gather in front of Napa City Hall, 955 School St., and begin marching down School Street to Third Street at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. on the stage located on the street in front of the Napa County Hall of Justice at 1125 Third St. in downtown Napa.
OAK HILL MINE TRAIL HIKE
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is sponsoring a night hike on the Oak Hill Mine Trail at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 19. Come see the Napa Valley under the light of the nearly full moon. Meet at the base of the Oat Hill Mine Trail at the intersection of Silverado Trail and Lincoln Avenue.
NATIVE SONS & DAUGHTERS CRAB FEED
The 38th Annual Crab Feed, presented by the Calistoga Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West chapters, will be Saturday, Jan. 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:30 in the Butler Pavilion at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $60 per person. Info, calistoganativesons.org.
WHITE BARN OPENS 2019 SEASON
The first show of The White Barn season is virtuoso pianist Slade Patrick Darrin, who has built a repertoire “that spans classical and pop offerings, from Mozart and Mendelssohn to Joplin and Jolson,” the White Barn says. The show will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $20 and available at TheWhiteBarn.org.
CLOSING RECEPTION FOR 'CONFLICT ZONE'
A closing reception for "Conflict Zone: Sinjar to St. Helena," an exhibition by Nancy Willis and Yazidi artists will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 20 at Nimbus Arts, 649 Main St. in St. Helena. The exhibition includes monotypes by Yazidis from Northern Iraq, including Nobel Peace Prize recipient Nadia Murad.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK
Napa Valley Restaurant Week is from Jan. 20-27 at restaurants throughout the Napa Valley. Multi-course prix-fixe menus are offered at more than 30 restaurants for both lunch ($20) and dinner ($36 or $46). To view complete list go to visitnapavalley.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Jan. 23, the library screens Disney’s animated classic “Peter Pan.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE
“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display now through Jan. 31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m.-noon.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS
Auditions for A.R. Gurney's comedy, "Sylvia!" will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24 at the St. Helena Library. Director Shaie Renault say rehearsals will run March 19 through May 9 with performances May 10-26.
BEAN TASTING AT ST. HELENA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Try Rancho Gordo beans during a special presentation at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Steve Sando travels throughout the Americas collecting beans, friends and adventures. He is the founder of Rancho Gordo, which sells a variety of unusual and tasty heirloom beans. Steve will share cooking tips, anecdotes from his travels and provide different beans to sample. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPASHAKES’ BURNS NIGHT SUPPER
On Friday, Jan. 25, NapaShakes celebrates the birthday of Scotland’s Bard: Robert Burns, and the music, food and culture of Scotland, with its first ever “Burns Night Supper,” at 6 p.m. in the candle-lit Gallery of St. Helena’s Brasswood Napa Valley, 3111 St. Helena Highway North. Tickets are $100 and available through Eventbrite and at napashakes.org/tickets.
ASMUTH TO HOST BOOK SIGNING
Marathon swimming and first-time author Paul Asmuth will participate in a Q&A the Rev. William “Father Mac” McIlmoyl from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. RSVP at Eventbrite.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY FUNDRAISER
Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser for the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. Author Lisa Napoli will interview Hampton Sides, author of “On Desperate Ground”; Craig Johnson, author of the “Longmire” mystery series; and Cristina Garcia, former Time magazine reporter and author of the novels “Dreaming in Cuban” and “Here in Berlin.” Tickets are $175 and available at supportshlibrary.org.
12TH YEAR CELEBRATION PLANNED
The 12th Year Celebration for Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Napa River Inn, 500 Main St. in Napa. Tickets are free but RSVPs are needed at Eventbrite.
JEWELS OF THE MAHARAJAHS
Explore the cultural and material exchanges between India and Europe through jewelry and precious objects from the 17th century to the present at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. Learn about the importance of diamonds, and more, highlighted in this visual lecture about the 150 piece exhibit currently on display at the Legion of Honor. Special introduction by Aime and Doug Van Dyke, owners of E.R. Sawyer Jewelers. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
INTIMATE CANDLELIGHT DINNER AT BALE GRIST MILL
Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the granary of the Bale Grist Mill. The dinner features farm-to-table organic dishes, grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $200 each and it is limited to 48 people. For tickets visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs on Sunday, Feb. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
THIRD SATURDAY HIKE PLANNED
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will host its monthly hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 near RLS Park, about 7.5 miles north of Calistoga. The hike will focus on the geology of the area and will go to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED
Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS' CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
