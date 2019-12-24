WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, continues its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated: PG-13. The film will screen at the Cameo through Jan. 9. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA IN NAPA
The Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers are co-hosting a New Year’s Eve Gala with the Napa Native Sons on Tuesday, Dec. 31 from 8:30 p.m.- 12:30 a.m. at their hall in downtown Napa, 937 Coombs St. The Ron Borelli Orchestra will play in the main hall and Joe Geremia and the J. Silverheels band will be rocking the adjacent hall. The cost of the dance, including a light buffet and midnight Champagne toast is $50. Reservations are required. Info, napaballroomdancers.org
NEW YEAR’S EVE SPEAKEASY
St. Helena’s Goose & Gander, 1245 Spring St., is hosting a New Year’s Eve Speakeasy Party on Tuesday, Dec. 31. A seven-course prix fixe dinner and after-party is $185 per person, with optional wine pairings at $85. Dinner seatings are from 6-6:30 p.m. and from 9-9:30 p.m. The event includes live ragtime music and DJ Rotten Robbie at 9 p.m. Tickets to the after-party are $60 per person. For tickets and reservations, visit goosegander.com or call 967-8779.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
GRACE CHURCH’S LABYRINTH WALK
St. Helena’s Grace Church, 1314 Spring St., will host its first annual Grace Labyrinth walk from 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 1. Join us for a continuous, centering walk around the labyrinth to launch the new year. The year 2020 provides everyone the opportunity for our community to start new. Let’s gather to enjoy cider, candlelight, and perhaps even a few rings from the bell tower. Come alone or bring a friend to share in conversation and contemplation.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Kenny G (Dec. 27-31); KT Tunstall (Jan. 2-3); Coutch & Company (Jan. 4); Mama Said (Jan. 10); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
You have free articles remaining.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: the tribute show “ABBA: The Concert” (Dec. 29); Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY
The fourth annual Women’s March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is “Power in Unity.” Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY
Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. This year’s featured authors are Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California”); Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture And Make The Deals of a Lifetime”); and Daniel Handler (“Bottle Grove”). Tickets are $175 Info, bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK
Five St. Helena restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.