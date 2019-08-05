DOCUMENTARY: ‘AMERICAN CREED’
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens the PBS documentary “American Creed” on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. Synopsis: What does it mean to be American? Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different backgrounds and points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month – continues with a performance by Un Amour Band on Thursday, Aug. 8. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Art of Self Defense” and “Wild Rose” wrap up their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 8. “Yesterday,” starring Himesh Patel, Lily James and Kate McKinnon, debuts on Friday, Aug. 9. Synopsis: A struggling musician realizes he's the only person on Earth who can remember The Beatles after waking up in an alternate timeline where they never existed. Rated PG-13. Upcoming films: “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Aug. 16). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Stella Heath (Aug. 8); The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 9-10); Sean Carscadden (Aug. 13); Bayonics (Aug. 15); Kirk Whalum (Aug. 16-17); The King Street Giants (Aug. 21); GFT (Aug. 22); Crystal Bowersox (Aug. 23-24); Roem Baur (Aug. 27); Zach Heckendorf (Aug. 28); and Victoria Wasserman (Aug. 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 9, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE
The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Friday, Saturday and Sunday Aug. 9-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Performances are Friday at 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
CRUSH CANCER NAPA VALLEY
The 9th annual Crush Cancer Napa Valley fundraiser features an expanded two-day format, taking place this year Aug. 10-11. A silent auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Vintner’s Golf Club & Lakeside Grill, 7901 Solano Ave., Yountville. Passed hors d’oeuvres, wine and bubbles will be served against the backdrop of Vintners’ stunning lake, followed by dinner and a live auction at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 11, rise, shine and gather at Yountville Community Plaza for the annual Crush Cancer 5K Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Info, crushcancernapavalley.org; 287-1400.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
FREE SWIM DAY
The St. Helena Aquatic Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., hosts a free swim day on Monday, Aug. 12. The center will also be open for free swim days on days when the temperature reaches 100 degrees. Open swim hours are 11 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays.
WOMEN'S SAILING AT CAMEO CINEMA
Professional competitive sailor and Sacramento lawyer Katie Pettibone will be the guest for a Q&A session following the 5 p.m. screening of the documentary “Maiden” at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema on Monday, Aug. 12. “Maiden” is a documentary about the story of Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old charter boat cook, who became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World Race in 1989. The documentary is rated PG and stars Alex Holmes. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Napa County Master Gardeners host the presentation “Seed Saving” on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Planting by seeds is a great way to save money and have more variety in your garden. Seeds are waiting to be collected, but there are some tips and tricks to make the most of your eﬀorts. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘THE METHOD TO THE MADNESS’
Author Allen Salkin visits the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, to discuss his book “The Method to The Madness” at 5 p.m. Salkin covered Donald Trump as a reporter for The New York Times and New York Post for more than two decades. His book “The Method To The Madness” chronicles tensions in Trump’s inner circle while offering the first accounts some confidantes have given, including from one of Trump’s most valuable and volatile political aides, Sam Nunberg. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
MAGIC AT THE LIBRARY
Magician Perry Yan brings his family-friendly show to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series continues on Friday, Aug. 16 with a screening of “Cold Brook,” starring Kim Coates, William Fichtner, and Harold Perrineau. “Cold Brook” is the story of two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
ALL-STAR JAZZ QUARTET
The Larry Vuckovich All-Star Quartet, featuring vocalist Jamie Davis, New York tenor saxophonist Steve Heckman and bassist Jeff Chambers, performs Saturday, Aug. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker Road, Calistoga. Tickets are $25 through brownpapertickets.com. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & THE STRANGERS
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won three Grammy awards. He has released 30 albums since 1970. Tickets are $60-$90. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
WOMEN’S SUMMIT NAPA VALLEY
Women’s Summit Napa Valley will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa. The theme is “Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions.” Tickets are $75 and include access to speakers, booths, lunch and wine. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International. For tickets, visit EventBrite.com and search “Women’s Summit Napa.”
JON ANDERSON AT THE UPTOWN
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Anderson performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Anderson is also the lead singer for the band YES. Tickets are $60-$110. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER
The Bale Grist Mill Annual Harvest Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6-10 p.m., at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena -- just south of Calistoga. The event includes passed appetizers, whiskey bar, wine, beer, mixed drinks, live music, a silent auction and milling demonstrations. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Bernardo Ayala from the Napa Valley Bistro. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com.
JUSTIN HAYWARD IN NAPA ON AUG. 25
The Moody Blues lead singer Justin Hayward presents an acoustic solo show at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
ST. HELENA CHILDREN’S CHORUS
The St. Helena Children’s Chorus, led by Craig Bond and featuring singers ages 8-12, begins its fall semester Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St Helena. To schedule an audition, call Bond at 963-7712.
ST. HELENA TEEN CHOIR
The St. Helena Teen Choir, led by Craig Bond, begins its fall semester at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Grace Episcopal Church. To join the high school-age group, come to the rehearsal or call Bond at 963-7712.
‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a “Downton Abbey” Trivia and Wine Pairing Night on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Trivia winners will receive gift cards to Cameo Cinema to watch the “Downtown Abbey” movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in September. Space is limited. First come, first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY
The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley’s safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.