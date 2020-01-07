NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, ends its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 9. "Dark Waters" will play Jan. 10-12; two films, "The Two Popes" and "It's A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" are shown from Jan. 13-16. "Little Women" will play the week of Jan. 17-23. The January 2020 Film Class, held on Tuesdays at 1 p.m., with Ian McIver will feature three bank heist thrillers based on real events. The schedule is: Jan. 14: “Dog Day Afternoon” (1975); Jan. 21: “The Bank Job” (2008); and Jan. 28: “Inside Man” (2006.) Tickets are $10. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
ROB HART JAZZ TRIO
The Rob Hart Jazz Trio performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, Thursday, Jan. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The Trio is plays an exciting blend of organic traditional jazz, fusion, funk, Latin and textural experimental music, along with high-powered, creative improvisations. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MEDITATION AT RIANDA HOUSE
Dr. James Koelker's meditation class returns to the Rianda House Senior Activity Center Friday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m . Please RSVP for this class, titled "Achieving 20/20 Meditation in 2020" at 963-8555. Admission is free.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Mama Said (Jan. 10); IndiviDuo (Jan. 11); Journey Day and Belle (Jan. 15); Full Chizel (Jan. 16); Lindsey Webster (Jan. 17-18); David Ronconi Band (Jan. 22); Sean Carscadden Trio (Jan. 23); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); Kate McGarry (Jan. 26); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CALISTOGA PAINTING WORKSHOP
Join guest instructor Elio Camacho for a one-day painting workshop at the Calistoga Art Center on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation and instruction in your choice of oil or acrylic. Cost is $105; bring your own materials. Register at 707-942-2278.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HISTORY OF WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS
Mariam Hansen, research director for the St. Helena Historical Society, explains how the White Sulphur Springs became one of California's most famous resorts Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m. at Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St. Free admission. RSVP at 963-8555.
NVTA PLANS PUBLIC MEETING
The Napa Valley Transportation Authority holds a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. The NVTA seeks input to update the Countywide Transportation Plan.
ARTIST RECEPTION AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for Sophie Rai on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Rai has been drawing as long as she can remember. While in elementary school, Rai learned drawing fundamentals from internationally acclaimed artist and Napa Valley resident Sharlene Osorio. Rai received an art scholarship from PUC Preparatory School and is a freshman at the Angwin-based high school. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY
The fourth annual Women’s March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is “Power in Unity.” Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
DISCOVER HYPNOTHERAPY
Hypnotherapist Brooke Baraz will teach self-hypnosis, explain what hypnosis is and isn’t, and then guide a hypnosis session at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino winemakers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY
Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. This year’s featured authors are Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California”); Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture And Make The Deals of a Lifetime”); and Daniel Handler (“Bottle Grove”). Tickets are $175. Info, bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK
Five St. Helena restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
UNDERSTANDING THE IOWA CAUCUS
Every four years, the Iowa caucuses are the first test for those seeking the Presidential nomination of their party. Jay Greene will answer questions about the famous yet mysterious Iowa caucuses during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
OSCAR TALK WITH MICK LASALLE
San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will discuss this year's crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Barry Martin, host of Morning Edition on KVON 1440 AM, will moderate. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at bluenotenapa.com.
BOOKS ON WINE
Jullianne Ballou discusses her Wine Writer Fellowship at UC Davis, where she is engaged in active research to document the influence of wine writers on the kinds, styles and qualities of wine in the United States since Prohibition, during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.