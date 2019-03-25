‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” on Thursday, March 28, at 7 p.m. Synopsis: Best friends and Bingo pals Vern, Honey and Patsy brave a terrible storm in order to attend the yearly celebration of the birth of Bingo and tribute to its founder, Edwin S. Lowe. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional shows are held Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through April 7. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Transit” finishes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 28. Disney’s “Dumbo” opens on Friday, March 29. Synopsis: In this live-action rendition to the animated classic, a young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Anuhea (March 29-31); The Shotz (April 2); All-4-One (April 4-6); Tommy Odetto (April 9); Sal's Greenhouse (April 10); Tony Saunders featuring Vernon Black (April 11); Paula Cole (April 12); Sol Horizon (April 13); and Cecil Ramirez (April 17). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SPECIAL BILINGUAL SERVICE AT GRACE CHURCH
Grace Episcopal Church will hold a special bilingual service to raise awareness about Central American migration at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29. Viacrucis del Migrante/Migrants’ Way of the Cross will include a Stations of the Cross, using photos from the migrant caravans and quotes from Oscar Romero, followed by a forum and Q&A presented by experts on Central American migration. Tamales will be sold at 7 p.m. to support humanitarian efforts. Child care will be provided.
APPELLATION ST. HELENA TO HOST BASH
On Saturday, March 30, Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., provides guests with the experience to taste St. Helena wines, paired with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs and then vote on them. Tickets, at $175 per person, and further event information are available at 2019bash.eventbrite.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie Wednesday, April 3 at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Public Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts screen “Mary Poppins Returns” on Thursday, April 4, for its Family Movie Night event at 6 p.m. Synopsis: Return to the streets of London with us as the magical nanny once again helps the Bank siblings in this heartwarming sequel! Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’
Upstage Napa Valley presents a dramatic reading of Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. Event includes appetizers and wine. Free admission. Donations welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
AG BOOSTERS FUNDRAISER
The St. Helena High School Ag Boosters hosts its Rib Feed Dinner and Ag Mechanics Auction fundraiser on Wednesday, April 17, at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, wine, raffles and a live auction. This event is for attendees 21 and older. Purchase tickets at agboosters.org. Info, sthelenaffa@gmail.com.
POETRY WORKSHOP
Poet Susan G. Wooldridge hosts a poetry workshop on Thursday, April 18, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 4 p.m. Susan has been teaching poetry for over 20 years. She is the author of “Poemcrazy” and “Foolsgold”. Whether you are a seasoned writer or an absolute beginner, this workshop is for you. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PUC HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Pacific Union College is celebrating 110 years since the establishment of its Angwin campus. The college is celebrating with Homecoming weekend April 19-21. There’s a guided driving tour of the PUC forest on Friday, April 20, a guided hiking tour on Saturday, April 21, and the annual Angwin to Angwish Trail Run on Sunday, April 22. Register at angwintoangwish.com.
READER'S THEATER AT THE WHITE BARN
Next up on the White Barn’s schedule is “Address Unknown,” a reader’s theater production starring John Sullivan and Kith & Kin vocalist Michael Waterson, with cello music by Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. “First published in 1938, ‘Address Unknown’ is a series of fictional letters between a Jewish art dealer living in San Francisco and his former business partner, who has returned to Germany,” according to the White Barn’s website. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
UPVALLEY JOB FAIR
An Upvalley Job Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
POETRY NIGHT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum hosts its third annual Stevenson Poetry Night on Thursday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to perform an original work or recite a favorite piece. This is your chance to express yourself and have a great time celebrating the art of poetry and the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson. All are welcome to perform. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Performers will be permitted 3 minutes to recite their works. To guarantee a performance slot, please contact the RLS Museum by April 20. First come — first serve. At the end of the evening you may sign up for an additional slot if time permits. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
'SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY'
Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place Saturday, April 27 at the Calistoga Speedway race car track. A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK
Twenty-five to 30 interesting, classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28 at St. Helena’s Lyman Park at the annual Rally4Rianda. This is a fundraiser for St. Helena's Rianda House Senior Activity Center.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.