NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
ADVANCE SHOWING OF 'DOWNTON ABBEY'
Cameo Cinema proprietor Cathy Buck is hosting an advance showing of the "Downton Abbey" movie at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Cameo. Fans of the show can also enjoy a suitably posh afternoon tea at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, right before the 2 p.m. showing. The Cameo is at 1340 Main St. in St. Helena.
LATINO HERITAGE CELEBRATION
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, invites the community to a cultural celebration on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. Celebrate Latino heritage during a performance by Mariachi Jalisco. Foods from Mexico and Latin America will also be shared during this event. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. “9 to 5 The Musical,” based on the 1980 hit movie, tells the hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the late ‘70s in an outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little bit romantic fashion. Additional showings are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Mike Wallace Is Here” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Sept. 12. “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” starring Cate Blanchett, Judy Greer and Kristen Wiig, debuts on Friday, Sept. 13. Synopsis: A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Rated: PG-13. Also playing this week: “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” (Sept. 13-16). Upcoming films: “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” (Sept. 17); “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18); and “Downton Abbey” (Sept. 20). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14); Slackers in Paradise (Sept. 18); Marcus Johnson (Sept. 19); Leela James (Sept. 20-21); and Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Sept. 13, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 13, Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’
Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Additional shows are Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
COMEDY SHOW
Stand-up comedian Kabir Singh performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES
Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award-winning sounds of the Eagles. Tickets are $25-$42. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CCAT HOSTS CAT BINGO
Calistoga’s Cat Action Team of Napa/Sonoma hosts Cat Bingo on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m., at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga. Besides bingo, the event includes wine, dinner, refreshments, prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $45. Info, calicat.org.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
CRAFT TO TREASURES SALE
St. Joan of Arc Church, 6404 Washington St., Yountville, hosts its annual Craft to Treasures sale and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Handmade items for sale include handmade cards, birdhouses and garden art.
CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 Saint Helena Highway North, Saint Helena, hosts a Mexican Independence Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 14, from noon-5 p.m. The free event includes mariachi music, dancing, bilingual mill tours, and hands-on crafts activities. Info, 963-2236; napaoutdoors.org; info@napavalleystateparks.org.
MADS TOLLING TRIO AT THE WHITE BARN
The Mads Tolling Trio performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues, and swing. Tickets ($30) may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Info, 987-8225.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE’S HARVEST OF HOPE
Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm, 3547 Highway 128 , on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER
Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefiting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
DINNER AT THE RANCH
Connolly Ranch hosts its ninth annual Dinner at the Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. at the nonprofit’s ranch outside Napa at 3141 Browns Valley Road. There will be a farm-to-table dinner, local wines, an honest-to-goodness honky-tonk band from Texas, and a live auction to support Connolly Ranch’s educational programs. Tickets are $195. Info, connollyranch.org.
‘CRUSH DANCE PARTY’ IN NAPA
The Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers invite you to a “Crush Dance Party” from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Napa Adult Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St. in Napa. An American Waltz will be taught by Ted Rocha at 7 p.m. Dance until 10 p.m. to the Jack Pollard Party of Four and his repertoire of ballroom, rock, country, Latin, salsa, blues and waltz. Members are free, guests and public admission $15 at the door. Beer and wine on sale at our no host bar. Free and accessible parking available.
MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
The St. Helena Multicultural Group is organizing a celebration of Mexican Independence Day at 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lyman Park. There will be a flag exchange, music, dancing, food and informational tables.
CASCADA DE FLORES
You have free articles remaining.
Cascada de Flores have been re-imagining Mexican traditions for years and bring their show “The Treasures of Aquiles” to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Sing, dance and play with Cascada de Flores during this family-friendly show. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:45 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Sept. 17 is “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” featuring the voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Bill Murray. All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “Roll Bounce” (Sept. 24); “The Muppet Movie” (Oct. 1); “The Princess Bride” (Oct. 8); The Goonies (Oct. 15); Beetlejuice (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘DOCTOR’S RESIDENCE’
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Doctor’s Residence” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. “Doctor’s Residence” was written by local playwright Richard Uhlig. The play is a humorous memoir about growing up in a small rural Kansas town, where his father was the local doctor. Wine and appetizers will be served. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series, which concludes on Friday, Sept. 20 with a screening of “Summer ’03,” starring Joey King, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage. The event opens at 6:30 p.m., with the film shown at sunset. Synopsis: A 16-year-old girl and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
HYMN SING FESTIVAL AT PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
Angwin’s Pacific Union College invites the public to join the Hymn Sing Festival, featuring musical numbers on the Rieger organ, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the college church, 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin. Organist Malcolm Anderson will be joined in the concert by the PUC Prep School Choir (John Gilley, conductor), the PUC Paulin Center String Ensemble (Linda Marks, conductor) and violinist LeRoy Peterson. A reception follows in the Fireside Room. Free admission. Info, pucchurch.org.
COMEDIAN RON WHITE AT UPTOWN
Comedian Ron White performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9:45 p.m. White, most known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” has sold over 14 million copies of his comedy albums and has been nominated for two Grammys. Tickets are $80-$100. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
‘SPIRITS OF ST. HELENA’ CEMETERY DISCOVERY WALK
The stories of French winemakers, portrayed by St. Helena High School Drama Club students, will be featured during the St. Helena Historical Society’s 17th annual “Spirits of St. Helena” Cemetery Discovery Walk on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1-4 p.m. Tours depart from the front gate at 1 and 2 p.m. Each tour will visit selected gravesites on the St. Helena Cemetery grounds. The cemetery is located at 2461 Spring St. Tours will take place rain or shine. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Admission is $10; Info, call 707-967-5502; email shstory@shstory.org; visit shstory.org; or find the St. Helena Historical Society on Facebook.
‘THE SPIRIT OF CALIFORNIA ARCHITECTURE’
History enthusiast Jay Green presents “Julia Morgan & Bernard Maybeck: The Spirit of California Architecture” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. Motivated by the flourishing Arts and Crafts Movement and the destruction caused by the great earthquake and fire in San Francisco, two young architects began their careers and soon left their mark on the public buildings and residences we take joy in today. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
THE GREAT LIBRARY BAKE OFF
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the Great Library Bake Off on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Locals are invited to compete in four categories: cakes, cookies, pastries, and breads. Registration forms are available at the library and must be returned by Sept. 24. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ADAM CAROLLA AT THE UPTOWN
Adam Carolla brings his show “Adam Carolla is Unprepared” to the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. Carolla is a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and New York Times best-selling author. He currently hosts “The Adam Carolla Show,” which holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “most downloaded podcast.” Tickets are $80-$100. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CRUSHERS OF COMEDY SHOW
Crushers of Comedy present “Crazy Rich Wines” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Featured comedians include Kevin Camia, Helen Hong, Sierra Katow, Astuko Okatsuka, Aidan Park and Jenny Yang. Tickets are $42-$52. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
STAR SPANGLED BANTER COMEDY TOUR
Chad Prather brings his Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. As an observer of life, pointing out the humor in modern culture, Chad Prather has built a loyal following his one-man shows and has been featured on Fox News and CNN. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
GUITARIST JIM MESSINA IN NAPA
Guitarist Jim Messina performs the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. Messina was the bass player in the legendary band Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$60. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
THE FEELIN’ ALRIGHT TOUR
Singer and guitarist Dave Mason brings The Feelin’ Alright Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows. Mason will be joined by Richie Furay, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, lincolntheater.com.
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS
Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
LONG MEADOW RANCH ALL STAR BIG BAND
The Long Meadow Ranch All Star Big Band, a 20-player big band drawn from an internationally accomplished group of musicians, performs Sunday, Oct. 6, at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, 738 Main St., St. Helena, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$60. Info, longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/bands/lmr-all-star-big-band-2019.
LISA PEDACE
Comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30. Tickets are $20-$28. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
LEO DAN
Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.