RIANDA HOUSE FALL CONCERT
The rescheduled Rianda House Fall Concert, featuring Vocal Color, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m., at the Carnegie Building. Donations are appreciated. RSVP by calling 963-8555, ext. 101.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino wine makers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
AUTHOR TALK AT GRACE CHURCH
Author James Alexander will discuss his life, including spending 28 years in prison, Thursday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m., in the Newton Room at Grace Episcopal Church, St. Helena. His book is titled, "Courage in the Face of Cruelty: My Twenty-Eight Year Journey Through the California Prison System." Books will be for sale. RSVP to the church office, 963-4157.
RESILIENCE WORKSHOP
Center for Mind-Body Medicine Founder James S. Gordon hosts “Resilience Workshop: Moving Through and Beyond Trauma,” a free workshop Thursday, Nov. 21, to help individuals take important steps toward becoming a more resilient, self-healing and inclusive community, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, from noon-4 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY PRESENTATION
Sonoma-based photographer Ron Zak discusses photography during a PhotoEye lecture at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Building 3700, Room 3706), Napa, Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. PhotoEye is a quarterly photo lecture series organized by the Napa Valley College Photography Department featuring in-person presentations by noted photographers and other contemporary image makers. Free admission. Info, napavalleycollegephotography.squarespace.com/photoeye; 256-7113.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22); The Howell Mountain Boys (Nov. 23); 3 on a Match (Dec. 4); Genavieve Connealy (Dec. 6); Duo Quartet (Dec. 8); and Stella Heath (Dec. 12). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Report” wraps its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Nov. 21. Feature film “Harriet,” starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Joe Alwyn, debuts on Friday, Nov. 22. Synopsis: The extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes, whose courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history. Rated: PG-13. The family film “Abominable” runs exclusively Friday and Saturday (Nov. 22-23). Synopsis: Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want it for their own needs. Rated: PG. “Motherless Brooklyn,” starring Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alec Baldwin, is also playing this week. Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, “Motherless Brooklyn” follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Rated: R. Upcoming films: “Knives Out” (Nov. 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
GRATITUDE MEDITATION
Dr. James Keolker will offer "A Thanksgiving Gratitude Meditation" at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Each participant will come away with meditation techniques and a memorial stone for safekeeping. Rianda House is at 1475 Main St. in St. Helena.
THANKSGIVING DINNER
A Thanksgiving Dinner for seniors put on by the Soroptimists will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at the Calistoga Elementary School. RSVP with the number in your group to 707-341-3058.
CASINO RIANDA
The Rianda House Senior Activity Center holds its rescheduled 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser Friday, Nov. 22, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner and two drink tickets. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE
Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 22-23, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features 85 local and regional artisanal artists and chefs. Items for sale include Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, fine and costume jewelry, soaps and lotions, clothing and accessories, toys, and pet items. The Faire includes gourmet food booths as well. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
PUPPET FESTIVAL
Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its 23rd annual Puppet Festival on Friday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. The event includes two live acts: ”George and the Dragon” performed by Parasol Puppets and “Pecos Bill: A Tall Tale” performed by Oregon Shadow Theater. A second presentation will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: comedian Felipe Esparza (Nov. 22); singer Mat Kearney (Dec. 6); holiday show “An Irish Christmas” (Dec. 7); singer Chris Isaak’s Holiday Tour (Dec. 11); gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama (Dec. 20); folk band Windham Hill Winter Solstice (Dec. 22); and the tribute show “ABBA: The Concert” (Dec. 29). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
NIMBUS ARTS' OPEN HOUSE AND ART MARKET
Nimbus Arts, 649 Main St., St. Helena, hosts its second annual Community Open House and Art Market on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festivities include free art activities, a "Hands on Fire" ceramics sale, a Raku Firing demonstration and holiday art market.
ACORNS TO OAKS VOLUNTEER DAY
Join the effort to re-oak native oaks and plant trees to restore lost oaks. Volunteers will help plant acorns at Alston Park, 2001 Dry Creek Road, Napa, on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9-11:30 a.m. Volunteers are also needed to help weed planting areas and install protection around the plantings. All ages welcome. Dress for gardening (thick pants and closed-toe shoes). RSVP encouraged. Info, naparcd.org/event/volunteer-community-oak-planting-day; Ashley@NapaRCD.org ; 707-690-3117.
DWIGHT YOAKAM AT LINCOLN THEATER
Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum. Tickets are $59-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
CINEMA ‘UNDER THE STARS’
The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” on Tuesday, Nov. 26, as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. The series has moved indoors for the winter. Movies will be shown in the Ecolab Theater. Free admission. Upcoming films: “Elf” (Dec. 3); and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (Dec. 17). Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK
St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink comes to Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4-8 p.m. The rink will be open through Dec. 29 on Thursdays and Fridays from 4- 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. The park will be shining bright with a light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
MEET SANTA AT THE CHAMBER
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturdays, Nov. 30, and Dec. 7 and 14 from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take pictures. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
ST. HELENA WINTER MARKET
The St. Helena Winter Market, featuring 25-plus designers and makers from Napa, the Bay Area and New York, comes to Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The event includes handcrafted ceramics, textiles, apparel, jewelry, stationary and also includes artisan drink and food and the Nimbus Arts' Christmas Tree lot. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
BOOK SIGNING
Renowned geriatrician and author Dr. Louise Aronson discusses her latest book "Elderhood: Redefining Aging" at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St., Monday, Dec. 2, 3-4:30 p.m. Free admission.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
HANDEL'S 'MESSIAH'
Craig Bond's St. Helena Chamber Singers will give a pair of performances of Handel's "Messiah" Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Tickets are $30 at the door; $25 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company.
WINTER SOLSTICE MEDITATION
Dr. James Keolker will offer "Winter Solstice sound meditation" with Himalayan singing bowls Friday, Dec. 20 at 9:30 a.m., in the Magnolia Hall, 1299 Pine St. in St. Helena.
