THE GREAT LIBRARY BAKE OFF
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the Great Library Bake Off on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Locals are invited to compete in four categories: cakes, cookies, pastries, and breads. Registration forms are available at the library and must be returned by Tuesday, Sept. 24. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Downton Abbey” continues its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29); Bandjango Collectif (Oct. 2); Kris Brownlee (Oct. 3); Sol Horizon (Oct. 4); Harvey Mason's Chameleon (Oct. 5-6); Brendan James (Oct. 10); Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project (Oct. 11-12); Terry Family Band (Oct. 16); Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (Oct. 19-20); Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Sept. 27, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’
Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, Friday, Sept. 27 and Saturday, Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
ADAM CAROLLA AT THE UPTOWN
Adam Carolla brings his show “Adam Carolla is Unprepared” to the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. Carolla is a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and New York Times best-selling author. He currently hosts “The Adam Carolla Show,” which holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “most downloaded podcast.” Tickets are $80-$100. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CRUSHERS OF COMEDY SHOW
Crushers of Comedy present “Crazy Rich Wines” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Featured comedians include Kevin Camia, Helen Hong, Sierra Katow, Astuko Okatsuka, Aidan Park and Jenny Yang. Tickets are $42-$52. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
STAR SPANGLED BANTER COMEDY TOUR
Chad Prather brings his Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. As an observer of life, pointing out the humor in modern culture, Chad Prather has built a loyal following his one-man shows and has been featured on Fox News and CNN. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
GUITARIST JIM MESSINA IN NAPA
Guitarist Jim Messina performs the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. Messina was the bass player in the legendary band Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$60. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Oct. 1 is “The Muppet Movie.” All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “The Princess Bride” (Oct. 8); "The Goonies" (Oct. 15); "Beetlejuice" (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
THE FEELIN’ ALRIGHT TOUR
Singer and guitarist Dave Mason brings The Feelin’ Alright Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows. Mason will be joined by Richie Furay, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, lincolntheater.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FREE FLU SHOTS
Napa County hosts a free flu shot clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Helena Elementary School, 1325 Adams St., from 3-6 p.m. Anyone older than 3 years old may participate. Nasal spray flu vaccines will not be available this year. Call 707-253-4270 to make an appointment.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS
Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
VALLEY PLAYERS PRESENT ‘WOMEN IN JEOPARDY’
“Thelma and Louise” meets “The First Wives Club” in the fun and flirtatious comedy “Women in Jeopardy”, presented by the Valley Players Oct. 4-13 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Synopsis: Divorcées Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer! After all, his hygienist just disappeared. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure. Friday performances are at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
LONG MEADOW RANCH ALL STAR BIG BAND
The Long Meadow Ranch All Star Big Band, a 20-player big band drawn from an internationally accomplished group of musicians, performs Sunday, Oct. 6, at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, 738 Main St., St. Helena, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$60. Info, longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/bands/lmr-all-star-big-band-2019.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Oct. 10, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LISA PEDACE
Comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30. Tickets are $20-$28. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
THOLLANDER STUDIO SALE
A studio sale featuring original art and prints by the late Earl Thollander will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at Thollander’s studio, 19210 Highway 128, Calistoga. The sale is conducted by Wes and Lauren Thollander. Info, 707-942-5382.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’
St. Helena High School Drama will present “The Laramie Project,” directed by Sofia Osborne and Joe Brawdy, from Oct. 17-20 (four performances) at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Synopsis: “The Laramie Project” is set in and around Laramie, Wyoming, in the aftermath of the real-life murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard.
HOMETOWN HARVEST FESTIVAL
The Hometown Harvest Festival returns to downtown St. Helena (Oak Avenue between Adams and Spring streets) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The community event features live music, a kids carnival, a wine lounge, a food alley, and an array of arts and crafts. The day begins with a 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m., a 5K and 10K race at 8:30 a.m., a pancake breakfast, hosted by Troop One Boy Scouts in the Carnegie Building. The Pet PAWrade, a highlight of the Hometown Harvest Festival, begins at 9:30 a.m. Info, amaliak@cityofsthelena.org; 707-967-2736
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
LEO DAN AT LINCOLN THEATER
Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
COMEDIAN LEWIS BLACK
Comedian Lewis Black performs at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. Tickets are $55-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
THREE DOG NIGHT AT LINCOLN THEATER
The Grammy-nominated band Three Dog Night performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
A CAPELLA FESTIVAL
The House Jacks, St. Helena High School Chamber Choir, St. Helena Teen Choir, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 vocal ensemble will perform at the third annual A Capella Festival Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or through brownpapertickets.com.
SWITCHFOOT AT THE UPTOWN
With a career spanning more than 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the Grammy Award winning band Switchfoot is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. Switchfoot performs at at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37-$57. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.