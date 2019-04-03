‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. Synopsis: Best friends and Bingo pals Vern, Honey and Patsy brave a terrible storm in order to attend the yearly celebration of the birth of Bingo and tribute to its founder, Edwin S. Lowe. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional shows are held Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through April 7. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts screen “Mary Poppins Returns” on Thursday, April 4, for its Family Movie Night event at 6 p.m. Synopsis: Return to the streets of London with us as the magical nanny once again helps the Bank siblings in this heartwarming sequel! Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
Disney’s “Dumbo” continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: In this live-action rendition to the animated classic, a young elephant, whose oversized ears enable him to fly, helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer. The show runs through April 11. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: All-4-One (April 4-6); Tommy Odetto (April 9); Sal’s Greenhouse (April 10); Tony Saunders featuring Vernon Black (April 11); Paula Cole (April 12); Sol Horizon (April 13); and Cecil Ramirez (April 17). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
FEDERATED WOMEN HOST BINGO GAMES
Federated Women of Upper Napa Valley is hosting bingo on Friday, April 5, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., at the corner of Spring Street and Oak Avenue. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Police Chief Tim Foley will be the bingo caller. Hot dogs, chili (meat and veggie), cornbread, wine, soft drinks and homemade desserts will be available for purchase.
TARTAN DAY
WHISKY TASTING IN NAPA
Napa Valley Museum Yountville presents its Second Annual Tartan Day Whisky Tasting at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at the CIA at Copia in Napa. Whisky expert James Forbes will present whisky and food pairings. Participants will first tour the pop-up version of our “France is a Feast” exhibit at 6; then the tasting of five whiskies and food pairing starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 for museum members; $65 for non-members; and $75 at the door. For more information, call 707-944-0500, email info@napavalleymuseum.org, or visit napavalleymuseum.org.
COOPERATIVE NURSERY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE
The St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School invites interested families to attend its open house from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday April 10, with kids, parents and teachers. The school is at 1201 Niebaum Lane, Rutherford. Call 707-965-3706 for more information.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On April 10, the library screens the animated feature “Wreck-It Ralph” (Rated PG). Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Public Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’
In celebration of Arts in April, Upstage Napa Valley presents a stage reading of Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast, “The War of the Worlds” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. Event includes appetizers and wine. Free admission. Donations welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SPRING PLANT SALE & WILDFLOWER SHOW
Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold its Spring Native Plant Society sale and Wildflower Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale, and experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection. The Wildflower Show will display more than 200 freshly gathered Napa County wildflower specimens.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
SAINT HELENA COMMUNITY BAND SPRING FLING
Three local wind bands will join forces for the Saint Helena Community Band Spring Fling, a joyous spring musical. The Saint Helena Community Band along with the Pacific Union College Prep Band and the PUC Symphonic Wind Ensemble come together at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, to celebrate the arrival of spring. The concert is hosted by Pacific Union College and will be held at Paulin Hall on the PUC campus in Angwin. Admission and parking are free.
AG BOOSTERS FUNDRAISER
The St. Helena High School Ag Boosters hosts its Rib Feed Dinner and Ag Mechanics Auction fundraiser on Wednesday, April 17, at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, wine, raffles and a live auction. This event is for attendees 21 and older. Purchase tickets at agboosters.org. Info, sthelenaffa@gmail.com.
POETRY WORKSHOP
Poet Susan G. Wooldridge hosts a poetry workshop on Thursday, April 18, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 4 p.m. Susan has been teaching poetry for more than 20 years. She is the author of “Poemcrazy“ and “Foolsgold”. Whether you are a seasoned writer or an absolute beginner, this workshop is for you. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PUC HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Pacific Union College is celebrating 110 years since the establishment of its Angwin campus. The college is celebrating with Homecoming weekend April 19-21. There’s a guided driving tour of the PUC forest on Friday, April 20, a guided hiking tour on Saturday, April 21, and the annual Angwin to Angwish Trail Run on Sunday, April 22. Register at angwintoangwish.com.
READER’S THEATER AT THE WHITE BARN
Next up on the White Barn’s schedule is “Address Unknown,” a reader’s theater production starring John Sullivan and Kith & Kin vocalist Michael Waterson, with cello music by Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. “First published in 1938, ‘Address Unknown’ is a series of fictional letters between a Jewish art dealer living in San Francisco and his former business partner, who has returned to Germany,” according to the White Barn’s website. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
GLOBAL REFUGEE CRISIS DISCUSSED
The Napa Center for Thought and Culture is hosting a special evening featuring refugee experts and medical volunteers from refugee camps during “Frayed Lives: The Global Refugee Crisis” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St. in Napa. The event will include round tables about the refugee crisis and firsthand accounts of camps in Greece and at the U.S.-Mexico border. Tickets are $35 and available on Eventbrite.
UPVALLEY JOB FAIR
An Upvalley Job Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
STEVENSON POETRY NIGHT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum hosts its third annual Stevenson Poetry Night on Thursday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to perform an original work or recite a favorite piece. This is your chance to express yourself and have a great time celebrating the art of poetry and the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson. All are welcome to perform. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Performers will be permitted 3 minutes to recite their works. To guarantee a performance slot, please contact the RLS Museum by April 20. First come — first serve. At the end of the evening you may sign up for an additional slot if time permits. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY’
Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place Saturday, April 27 at the Calistoga Speedway race car track. A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK
Twenty-five to 30 interesting, classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28 at St. Helena’s Lyman Park at the annual Rally4Rianda. This is a fundraiser for St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche in Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003.