PUBLIC WORKSHOP
ON CIVIC ASSETS
St. Helena is extensively reviewing its civic assets, including the library and City Hall. The next step in that process is a public workshop June 20-21 at the Richie Block, 1335 Main St. You can drop in anytime from 9:30 to 7 on Thursday or 11:30 to 4:30 on Friday. There will also be some professional presentations: Drew Norton on “Sustainable Land Planning” at 4 p.m. Thursday, Penny Hummel on “Library Trends” at 5 p.m. Thursday, an evening reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, Darin Barr on “Trends in Park & Rec Facilities” at 12:30 p.m. Friday, and Noll & Tam Architects/WRT Town Planners on “Re-Imagining St. Helena’s Civic Spaces” at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
SCIENCE MAGIC
Don O’Brien brings his fast-paced, interactive family show full of science experiments and demonstrations to the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Echo in the Canyon” ends its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, June 20. “Avengers: Endgame”, starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, opens Friday, June 21. Synopsis: After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), the universe is in ruins. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe. Rated PG-13. The comedy “Booksmark”, starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, also opens on Friday, June 21. Synopsis: On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night. Rated R. Coming attractions “The Souvenir” (June 25-27); “Tolkien” (June 26-27); and “Late Night” (June 28-July 4). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Howell Mountain Boys (June 20); Chris Standring (June 21); Jody Watley (June 22); People of Earth (June 25); Guidance Band (June 26); Tom Braxton (June 27); Jon B (June 28-29); Nick Colionne (July 5-6); Acoustic Alchemy (July 12-13); and Roy Ayers (July 19-20). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, June 21, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On June 26, the library screens “Wonder Park.” Rated PG. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays from June through August – continues with a performance by Cincinnati Ambassadors on Thursday, June 27. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: The Special Guests (July 11); Sunny & The Black Pack (July 26); and Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
WILD ST. HELENA: LIVING WITH LIONS
Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Dr. Quinton Martins hosts a presentation about mountain lions on Thursday, June 27, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m. Come learn how you can coexist with the wildlife in your backyard and become an ambassador for the region’s elusive top carnivore. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ROCK THE RIDE IN YOUNTVILLE
A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, “Rock the Ride” will be held Saturday, June 29, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence: Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. Registration is $30-$85. Kids 17 and younger ride for free. To sign up, visit rocktheridenapa.com.
PREPARATION SUNDAY AT GRACE CHURCH
At 9 a.m. Sunday, June 30, Grace Church will focus on preparation for disasters and imminent power shut-offs for this summer and fall. Grace Church has been designated as an emergency evacuation center for St. Helena and cooling center in the event of a disaster or extended power shut-offs anticipated by PG&E. During the service, there will be a brief introduction about emergency preparedness by County Supervisor Diane Dillon, who is spearheading this program for the county. Afterwards representatives from the City of St. Helena, American Red Cross, COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters), Napa County Sheriff’s Office, St. Helena Fire and Police Departments and others will be available to talk to, along with brochures, at individual tables.
WHISKERSMINSTER DOG SHOW
Napa County-based nonprofit Whiskers, Tails and Ferals presents the Whiskersminster Dog Show on Sunday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. All dogs are welcome to participate. Categories include Best Tail Wag; Best Bark; Best Trick and Best Costume. Tickets are $15 and includes lunch. Info, whiskerstailsandferals.org; 258-2287; whiskersandtailsnapa@gmail.com
CALISTOGA 4TH OF JULY PARADE
Celebrate! Napa Valley presents “The Calistoga 4th of July Parade,” at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 4 on Lincoln Avenue. The theme this year is “Celebrating 100 years of tradition.” $500 prize awarded to “Best of Show.” Directly after the parade, the Napa County Fairgrounds will host unlimited carnival rides, contests, games, a live band and at sunset, one of the best fireworks show in the Napa Valley. Pre-sale tickets at celebratenapavalley.org/tickets.
SAINT HELENA COMMUNITY BAND PLANS CONCERT
Join us for the Saint Helena Community Band’s 12th annual Independence Day Concert at Lyman Park on Thursday, July 4th. We begin at 5:30 p.m. with a broad mix of popular tunes, rock ’n’ roll, Latin, and – of course – patriotic music including familiar Sousa marches. We are proud to partner with St. Helena Parks & Recreation to provide this thrilling experience. We will also have free A&W root beer floats before and during the concert. Plan to arrive early for good seating. The Saint Helena Band draws local musicians, young and old, to perform free community concerts. We are a public, nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2007 by Francis Ford Coppola.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS IN CALISTOGA
Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, July 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
SUNSET CINEMA
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September. The films will screen at sunset – approximately 6:30 p.m. – on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music prior to each showing. The series kicks off on Friday, July 19 with a screening of “Pick of The Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.