WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Gloria Bell” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, April 18. “Hotel Mumbai”, starring Dev Patel and Armie Hammer, opens on Friday, April 19. Synopsis: The true story of the Taj Hotel terrorist attack in Mumbai. Hotel staff risk their lives to keep everyone safe as people make unthinkable sacrifices to protect themselves and their families. Coming attractions: “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (April 20-22); “A Royal Affair” (April 23); “Aftermath” (April 24-25); “Captain Marvel” (April 26-28); “The Mustang” (April 26-29); “Babette’s Feast” (April 30); “Amazing Grace” (April 30-May 2). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: David Weiss Sextet (April 18); David Victor’s SUPERGROUP (April 19); The White Blinds (April 25); Keiko Matsui (April 26-27); Road Eleven (April 30); Hunka Hunka Hula Revue (May 1); Kaleo (May 2); and Kenny Lattimore & the Eric Reed Trio (May 3-4). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
PUC HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Pacific Union College is celebrating 110 years since the establishment of its Angwin campus. The college is celebrating with Homecoming weekend April 19-21. There’s a guided driving tour of the PUC forest on Friday, April 20 and a guided hiking tour on Saturday, April 21.
WILDFLOWER HIKE IN SNELL VALLEY
Enjoy the colorful flora of the Missimer Snell Valley Preserve with a wildflower hike from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 19. The preserve’s rare serpentine grassland habitat produces a gorgeous display. Bring water, lunch and a folding chair. The trip departs from Rianda House and is limited to 15 people, so be sure to register in advance at 963-8555, ext. 101.
ANNUAL EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT OAKVILLE GROCERY
Oakville Grocery is hosting its annual Easter EGGstravaganza from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, with an Easter egg hunt, egg decorating, and games and activities. Even the Easter bunny has promised to take some time out of his hectic schedule to take photos with kids. There will be complimentary wine and beer, with hot dogs and pizza available for purchase. RSVP to events@boisset.com.
READER’S THEATER AT THE WHITE BARN
Next up on the White Barn’s schedule is “Address Unknown,” a reader’s theater production starring John Sullivan and Kith & Kin vocalist Michael Waterson, with cello music by Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. “First published in 1938, ‘Address Unknown’ is a series of fictional letters between a Jewish art dealer living in San Francisco and his former business partner, who has returned to Germany,” according to the White Barn’s website. White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org. Info, 987-8225.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
GLOBAL REFUGEE CRISIS DISCUSSED
The Napa Center for Thought and Culture is hosting a special evening featuring refugee experts and medical volunteers from refugee camps during “Frayed Lives: The Global Refugee Crisis” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St. in Napa. The event will include round tables about the refugee crisis and firsthand accounts of camps in Greece and at the U.S.-Mexico border. Tickets are $35 and available on Eventbrite.
UPVALLEY JOB FAIR
An Upvalley Job Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
ANXIETY AND TEENS IS APRIL 24 EVENING TOPIC
A free film screening and conversation on anxiety and teens will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, St. Helena High School, 1401 Grayson Ave. The film is called “Angst, Raising Awareness Around Anxiety.” Special guests will be Emma Healy, Napa High School student and youth Volunteer of the Year Award winner; Dr. Heather Lewerenz, psychiatrist and mental health director for Adventist Health St. Helena; Jeni Olsen, founder and executive director of Teens Connect; and Irene Pena, Mentis therapist. The film, which is appropriate for those 10 years and older, has Spanish subtitles and the panel discussion includes Spanish translation.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On April 24, the library screens the animated feature “Pokemon: The Power of Us”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
STEVENSON POETRY NIGHT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum hosts its third annual Stevenson Poetry Night on Thursday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to perform an original work or recite a favorite piece. This is your chance to express yourself and have a great time celebrating the art of poetry and the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson. All are welcome to perform. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Performers will be permitted 3 minutes to recite their works. To guarantee a performance slot, please contact the RLS Museum by April 20. First come — first serve. At the end of the evening you may sign up for an additional slot if time permits. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SPRING LUNCHEON & CARD PARTY
Bring your friends for a fun afternoon of lunch, cards, or table games, at noon, Saturday, April 27 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. There will be drawings, table prizes and door prizes. Doors open at 11:30. For tickets, $25 per person, call Cathy Keag, 738-9547. The event is sponsored by the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Women.
BENEFIT CONCERT TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS
A benefit relief concert featuring Fred Lessman & The Backroad Warriors will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Proceeds will be donated to Paradise fire victims. The event also features the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and HBO comedian Mark Lundholm. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at fredlessman.brownpapertickets.com.
‘SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY’
Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place Saturday, April 27 at the Calistoga Speedway race car track. A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK
Classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon- 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at St. Helena’s Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., at the annual Rally4Rianda. This is a fundraiser for St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Festivities include virtual reality games, a magician, live music, and portraits by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. Free admission. Info, riandahouse.com; 963-8555.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
ARTIST RECEPTION
St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for a new show by Fiber Expressions on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
2019 GIVE!GUIDE ORIENTATION
Napa Valley CanDo hosts an orientation on Thursday, May 2, for Napa County nonprofits considering applying to participate in the 2019 Give!Guide. The meeting will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, from 3:30-5 p.m. Nonprofits must send one or two representatives. If a representative does not attend, that nonprofit is ineligible to apply this year. Info, nvcando.org.
ST. HELENA’S SIDEWALK SALE
The semi-annual sidewalk sale will be Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 in downtown St. Helena. Sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
ANNUAL BALE MILL PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Annual Bale Mill Pancake Breakfast will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bale Grist Mill, located on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk will be served. The breakfast is sponsored by Napa Valley State Parks Association. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, 10 to 17 and children younger than 10 eat free. Cal Fire will be there with one of their fire trucks. Everyone is welcome.
BEEKEEPING DAY
Pestoni Family Estate Winery, 1673 St. Helena Highway South, St. Helena, hosts Beekeeping Day, in partnership with Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling, on Saturday, May 4, at 4 p.m. Enjoy an educational day for people of all ages interested in beekeeping and pollinator health. Beehives decorated by St. Helena Elementary School students will be auctioned off to benefit Pollinator Partnership and the St. Helena Unified School District. There will be samples of fresh almond milk, almonds, and honey, and beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions as well. Free admission. Info, pestonifamily.com.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about small space gardening on Tuesday, May 7, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Master Gardeners will discuss how to maximize the use of your small garden areas. With careful planning and plant choices, you can create a lush and beautiful garden on a patio, deck, or small garden space. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, May 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SALSA CONTEST
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a homemade salsa contest on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite homemade salsa or guacamole to be judged and shared. Beer and other cold beverages will be available to cool down your tongue—as needed! The program will include a presentation on how to make your own fresh salsa with local ingredients. For contest registration, call 963-5244. Info, shpl.org.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
PROTECTING OUR LOCAL FEATURED FRIENDS
Dr. Floyd Hayes of the Pacific Union College biology department will present his work on Grebe conservation at Clear Lake during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, May 14, at 5 p.m. Dr. Hayes will show videos and photographs illustrating his team’s monitoring efforts, the breeding biology of the grebes, the locations where grebes nest, factors affecting nesting success including strong winds, bird and mammal predation, and boating. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ART DISCUSSION
Legion of Honor presents “Monet: The Late Years” at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Boldly balancing representation and abstraction, Monet’s radical late works redefined the master of Impressionism as a forebear of modernism. Come watch this multi-media presentation and see how Monet was inspired by the variety of elements making up his own garden at Giverny. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘SHE’S GOT THIS’
Local authors Christina Julian, Rina Faletti, and Teri Stevens discuss their newest book, “She’s Got This! Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On!”, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The authors will discuss how to mine personal experiences and turn them into powerful prose. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche in Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003.
JAPANESE DRUMMING
Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating during a Taiko Japanese Drumming demonstration at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. You will even get a chance to play the drums yourself. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.