NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CLUTTER BUSTING
Brooks Palmer offers clutter busting tips during a free workshop at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. Palmer is a motivational speaker, professional organizer and author of two books on clutter busting. This workshop takes attendees through the letting go process based on what’s currently in your way of success. Palmer will provide tips for letting go of what’s holding you back and taking a deep look at the clutter in your lives. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
GREAT DECISIONS COURSE BEGINS
The Great Decisions seminar is returning to Rianda House with a 7-week series starting at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, March 14. Facilitated by Jim Haslip, each class focuses on a different topic that shapes U.S. foreign policy. Pre-registration is required. The cost is $25 (which includes a textbook and materials) or $35 for a couple with a shared book. A donation of $5 per class to Rianda House is appreciated. Call 963-8555.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Barrio Manouche (March 14); Tuck & Patti (March 15-16); Connie Han (March 19); Laura Dreyer & the Manhattan/Rio Connection (March 21); and Morgan James (March 22-23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SPRING MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. On Friday, March 15, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Lives through Meditation. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
‘MAMMA MIA!’
The St. Helena High School Drama Department presents its spring musical “Mamma Mia!” March 15-17 at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Info, shhs.sthelenaunified.org.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, March 16-17, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
KITH AND KIN AT THE WHITE BARN
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band with two shows (4 and 8 p.m.) on Sunday, March 17, at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. A lyrical, lilting afternoon of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney will be accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran. Tickets for the 8 p.m. performance are $30 (the 4 p.m. show sold out) and include a wee bit of refreshment at intermission. Purchase your tickets today through brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225.
EDUCATOR DISCUSSES DIVERSITY AT SHHS
Lt. Col. (Ret.) Consuelo Castillo Kickbusch, founder of Educational Achievement Services, Inc., will discuss “Valuing Diversity” in a parent education workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at the St. Helena High School auditorium. The free event will be presented in Spanish with English translation. Child care is available for kids 3 and older. For more information, call Mary Allen at 967-2708.
GENEALOGY: GENERAL,GENETIC AND GEMS
Kelly Wheaton leads a discussion about genealogy at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Bring a tablet or laptop if desired to follow along with the presentation. Free admission. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On March 20, the library screens “Scooby Doo and the Curse of the 13th Ghost”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘STANDING STILL’
Painter Ross Penhall’s show “Still Standing” opens at Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, on Saturday, March 23. An artist’s reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. This show features samplings featured in his book “Vancouver: Surrounding Areas and Places That Inspire”.The exhibit will be on display through April 20. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its "Savoring the Moment" photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
RAISING KIND KIDS AT ST. HELENA MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Thomas Lickona will give a talk, “Raising Kind Kids” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at the St. Helena Montessori School, 880 College Ave. Doors open at 6:15. Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple and are available through Eventbrite or visiting the school’s website: shmontessori.org.
GRAVENSTEIN MANDOLIN ENSEMBLE
The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble is the only all mandolin ensemble in the North Bay, consisting of mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, and guitar. Under the musical direction of Gus Garelick, the group plays an eclectic repertoire of music from Handel to Joplin with musical excursions to Brazil, Italy, Ireland and Brooklyn along the way. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
'SITES & INSIGHTS, FISHMAN PHOTOGRAPHY'
Southern California photographer and former wine retailer Gary Fishamn will host his first photo exhibit, "Sites & Insights, Fishman Photography, The Ego has Landed," from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 at Rutherford's St. Supery Winery, 8440 St. Helena Highway. Admission is free.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
The second annual “Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating the International Year of the Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with a special presentation by Amy Gulick, award-winning photographer and the screening of “Chasing Wild.” Congressman Mike Thompson and conservation leaders will discuss threats to Alaska’s salmon fisheries. The event continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Tickets are $45, available at wildperspectives.eventbrite.com. For details, call Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
'GIVE BIG' ON SUNDAY, MARCH 24
With March comes another opportunity to Give Big to the nonprofit groups supporting the St. Helena Unified School District. Sunday, March 24 is the “Big” day of fundraising, although donations can be made already at givebigsthelena.org. The parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation will use the proceeds to fund educational enhancements (field trips, guest speakers, special projects, etc.) during the 2019-2020 school year.
APPELLATION ST. HELENA TO HOST BASH
On Saturday, March 30, Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., provides guests with the experience to taste St. Helena wines, paired with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs and then vote on them. Tickets, at $175 per person, and further event information are available at 2019bash.eventbrite.com.
JAY GREENE LECTURE
Jay Greene presents a lecture on American politics at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, March 26, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
AG BOOSTERS FUNDRAISER
The St. Helena High School AG Boosters hosts its Rib Feed Dinner and AG Mechanics Auction fundraiser on Wednesday, April 17, at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, wine, raffles and a live auction. This event is for attendees 21 and older. Purchase tickets at agboosters.org. Info, sthelenaffa@gmail.com.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.