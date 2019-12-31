WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, continues its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated: PG-13. The film will screen at the Cameo through Jan. 9. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTEBlue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: KT Tunstall (Jan. 2-3); Coutch & Company (Jan. 4); Mama Said (Jan. 10); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARYThe St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECTVet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CALISTOGA PAINTING WORKSHOPJoin guest instructor Elio Camacho for a one-day painting workshop at the Calistoga Art Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 11. The workshop is structured for beginners through advanced students and includes demos, hands-on participation and instruction in your choice of oil or acrylic. Cost is $105, bring your own materials. Register at 707-942-2278.
NVTA PLANS JAN. 16 PUBLIC MEETINGThe Napa Valley Transportation Authority will hold a public meeting from 4:30-6:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. The NVTA seeks input to update the Countywide Transportation Plan.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATERThe Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEYThe fourth annual Women’s March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is “Power in Unity.” Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEYBookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. This year’s featured authors are Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California”); Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture And Make The Deals of a Lifetime”); and Daniel Handler (“Bottle Grove”). Tickets are $175. Info, bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEKFive St. Helena restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPAThe Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.