HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a 1984 cult classic comedy, starring Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, in honor of Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Papa Joe and The New Deal (Nov. 1); Eric Martin & Friends (Nov. 2); Thru the Haze (Nov. 6); Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nov. 7-10); Off the Record (Nov. 13); Braxton Cook (Nov. 14-15); and Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Addams Family” wraps up its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Oct. 31. “The Current War,” starring Tom Holland, Michael Shannon and Benedict Cumberbatch, debuts on Friday, Nov. 1. Synopsis: The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, aided by Nikola Tesla, to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. Rated PG-13. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Nov. 1-Nov. 3. Synopsis: When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be a less restrictive environment. But the martinet Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL
The UpValley Family Center and Nimbus Arts presents its free Dia de los Muertos festival from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Ave. Performers will be Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro and Mariachi Luz do Oro de Berkeley.
A CAPPELLA FESTIVAL
The House Jacks, St. Helena High School Chamber Choir, St. Helena Teen Choir, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 vocal ensemble will perform at the third annual A Cappella Festival Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or through brownpapertickets.com.
FREE CONCERT
The St. Helena Community Band and St. Helena High School Concert Band perform a free concert Sunday, Nov. 3, at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., at 2 p.m. Enjoy a broad variety of tunes, including a Bach fugue, selections from George Gershwin and John Philip Sousa, and Celtic dances.
THREE DOG NIGHT AT LINCOLN THEATER
The Grammy-nominated band Three Dog Night performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
BRIDGE WORK MEETING
Caltrans holds an open house and scoping meeting Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., at 5:30 p.m. to discuss its plans to replace the barrier rails on two historic bridges: the Sulphur Creek Bridge and the York Creek Bridge. Construction is scheduled for summer 2024 with an estimated cost of $4.1 million.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS
Upstage Napa Valley will hold auditions for "Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World," on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Public Library,1492 Library Lane. Director is Sharie Renault.
LUNAFEST NAPA VALLEY
Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise presents Lunafest Napa Valley at St. Helena's Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. A wine reception hosted by Karl Lawrence Cellars will begin at 7 p.m. Lunafest is a film festival featuring seven short films by and about women. Tickets are $50; $20 for students. Tickets at the door or at eventbrite.com.
CAMERA TALK AT LIBRARY
Christopher Olivier, 15, presents his photography at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. Olivier has been an active photographer since the age of 3, at which time he had taught himself how to use his family's point-and-shoot camera, and by age 6, he taught himself how to use every setting on his parents’ digital single-lens reflex camera. His photographic interests range from automotive and landscapes to macro photography of plants and the great outdoors. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SWITCHFOOT AT THE UPTOWN
With a career spanning more than 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the Grammy Award winning band Switchfoot is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. Switchfoot performs at at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37-$57. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL
The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, a five-day festival of independent films, takes place from Nov. 13-17 at seven screening venues, including the Archer Hotel, the CIA at Copia, the Uptown Theater in Napa; Lincoln Theater in Napa; and the Cameo Cinema, Native Sons Hall and Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. The festival's Sneak Preview Night is Nov. 12 at the Cameo. For details visit napavalleyfilmfest.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
POMO REGALIA DISPLAY
Learn about local Native American tribes and see beautiful Pomo Regalia items presented by the Suscol Intertribal Council at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
RIANDA HOUSE FALL CONCERT
The rescheduled Rianda House Fall Concert, featuring Vocal Color, will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Carnegie Building. Donations are appreciated. RSVP by calling 963-8555, ext. 101.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino wine makers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CASINO RIANDA
The Rianda House Senior Activity Center will hold its rescheduled 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser Friday, Nov. 22, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner and two drink tickets. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
DWIGHT YOAKAM AT LINCOLN THEATER
Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum. Tickets are $59-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
