ARTIST RECEPTION
The Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild present its works on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. The Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild promotes the fiber arts tradition of handweaving and spinning. Their members have a diverse array of interests, including spinning, weaving, tapestry, dyeing, felting, knitting, crochet, and basket making. They employ fibers of all kinds in their work: sheep’s wool, cotton, tencel and even exotic fibers such as yak and camel. Come check out their textured show and watch spinning and weaving demonstrations. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Toy Story 4” and “Blinded by the Light” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Sept. 5. “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” starring Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Johnson and Zack Gottsagen, debuts on Friday, Sept. 6. Synopsis: Zak runs away from his care home to make his dream of becoming a wrestler come true. Rated: PG-13. Also debuting Friday, the documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name”. Synopsis: Meet David Crosby in this portrait of a man with everything but an easy retirement on his mind. Rated: R. Upcoming films: “Mike Wallace Is Here” (Sept. 10); “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” (Sept. 13); “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” (Sept. 13); “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18); and “Downton Abbey” (Sept. 24). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Boys of Summer (Sept. 5); Marc Antoine (Sept. 6-7); Mike Greensill (Sept. 11); Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14); Slackers in Paradise (Sept. 18); Marcus Johnson (Sept. 19); Leela James (Sept. 20-21); and Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Sept. 6, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” on Friday, Sept. 6, at 8 p.m. "9 to 5 The Musical," based on the 1980 hit movie, tells the hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the late '70s in an outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little bit romantic fashion. Additional showings are Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
NAPA COUNTY AIRPORT DAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, hosts Airport Day on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be planes on display as well as live music, food and beverage vendors, a classic car show and face painting with Betty Buttons the Clown. Free admission. Info, napacountyairport.org.
TASTE OF MOUNT VEEDER
The Hess Collection Winery, 4411 Redwood Road, Napa, hosts Taste of Mount Veeder, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1-4 p.m. Wines from 28 Mount Veeder wineries will be showcased during the event. Tickets are $125. Info, mtveederwines.com/events.
CALISTOGA WINE EXPERIENCE
The Calistoga Wine Experience takes place at Pioneer Park, 1308 Cedar St., Calistoga, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4-7 p.m. Guests will taste wines from more than 30 Calistoga wineries, meet the owners and winemakers, and enjoy light bites and live music. Admission is $75. Info, calistogawinegrowers.com.
CONVERSTATIONS AT COPIA
Culinary expert Andrew Zimmern leads the discussion “Culture & Cuisine: What does it mean to be authentic and who gets to cook what?” at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $95. Admission includes a pre-event reception to meet-and-mingle with featured panelists and enjoy wine and bites. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event.
NAPA VALLEY COWBOY MUSIC AND POETRY GATHERING
Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Napa Valley Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 7-9 p.m. For more than 30 years, the ranchers, cowboys and artists at the Elko Cowboy Poetry Gathering have been sharing poems, stories and music about their lives, celebrating the shared traditions and experiences of the land and culture of the rural West. Elko brings together artisans who share their love of cowboy culture. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GROWING SUCCULENT PLANTS
The Napa County Master Gardeners present a workshop about growing succulents on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about different kinds of succulents and how their fun shapes and colors can combine into beautiful living bouquets. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:45 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Sept. 10 is the dramedy “A League of Their Own,” starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks. All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (Sept. 17); and “Roll Bounce” (Sept. 24). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LATINO HERITAGE CELEBRATION
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, invites the community to a cultural celebration on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. Celebrate Latino heritage during a performance by Mariachi Jalisco. Foods from Mexico and Latin America will also be shared during this event. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 13, Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES
Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award-winning sounds of the Eagles. Tickets are $25-$42. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CCAT HOSTS CAT BINGO
Calistoga's Cat Action Team of Napa/Sonoma hosts Cat Bingo on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4-7 p.m., at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St., Calistoga. Besides bingo, the event includes wine, dinner, refreshments, prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $45. Info, calicat.org.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
MADS TOLLING TRIO AT THE WHITE BARN
The Mads Tolling Trio performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues, and swing. Tickets ($30) may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Info, 987-8225.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE’S HARVEST OF HOPE
Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm, 3547 Highway 128 , on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER
Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefitting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
DINNER AT THE RANCH
Connolly Ranch hosts its ninth annual Dinner at the Ranch on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. at the nonprofit’s ranch outside Napa at 3141 Browns Valley Road. There will be a farm-to-table dinner, local wines, an honest-to-goodness honky-tonk band from Texas, and a live auction to support Connolly Ranch’s educational programs. Tickets are $195. Info, connollyranch.org.
‘CRUSH DANCE PARTY’ IN NAPA
The Napa Ballroom and Social Dancers invite you to a "Crush Dance Party" from 7-10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Napa Adult Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St. in Napa. An American Waltz will be taught by Ted Rocha at 7 p.m. Dance until 10 p.m. to the Jack Pollard Party of Four and his repertoire of ballroom, rock, country, Latin, salsa, blues and waltz. Members are free, guests and public admission $15 at the door. Beer and wine on sale at our no host bar. Free and accessible parking available.
CASCADA DE FLORES
Cascada de Flores have been re-imagining Mexican traditions for years and bring their show “The Treasures of Aquiles” to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Sing, dance and play with Cascada de Flores during this family-friendly show. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘DOCTOR’S RESIDENCE’
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Doctor’s Residence” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. “Doctor’s Residence” was written by local playwright Richard Uhlig. The play is a humorous memoir about growing up in a small rural Kansas town, where his father was the local doctor. Wine and appetizers will be served. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series, which concludes on Friday, Sept. 20 with a screening of “Summer ’03,” starring Joey King, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage. The event opens at 6:30 p.m., with the film shown at sunset. Synopsis: A 16-year-old girl and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
HYMN SING FESTIVAL AT PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
Angwin’s Pacific Union College invites the public to join the Hymn Sing Festival, featuring musical numbers on the Rieger organ, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the college church, 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin. Organist Malcolm Anderson will be joined in the concert by the PUC Prep School Choir (John Gilley, conductor), the PUC Paulin Center String Ensemble (Linda Marks, conductor) and violinist LeRoy Peterson. A reception follows in the Fireside Room. Free admission. Info, pucchurch.org.
COMEDIAN RON WHITE AT UPTOWN
Comedian Ron White performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9:45 p.m. White, most known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” has sold over 14 million copies of his comedy albums and has been nominated for two Grammys. Tickets are $80-$100. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
'SPIRITS OF ST. HELENA' CEMETERY DISCOVERY WALK
The stories of French winemakers, portrayed by St. Helena High School Drama Club students, will be featured during the St. Helena Historical Society’s 17th annual “Spirits of St. Helena” Cemetery Discovery Walk on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1-4 p.m. Tours depart from the front gate at 1 and 2 p.m. Each tour will visit selected gravesites on the St. Helena Cemetery grounds. The cemetery is located at 2461 Spring St. Tours will take place rain or shine. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Admission is $10; Info, call 707-967-5502; email shstory@shstory.org; visit shstory.org; or find the St. Helena Historical Society on Facebook.
‘THE SPIRIT OF CALIFORNIA ARCHITECTURE’
History enthusiast Jay Green presents “Julia Morgan & Bernard Maybeck: The Spirit of California Architecture” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. Motivated by the flourishing Arts and Crafts Movement and the destruction caused by the great earthquake and fire in San Francisco, two young architects began their careers and soon left their mark on the public buildings and residences we take joy in today. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
THE GREAT LIBRARY BAKE OFF
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the Great Library Bake Off on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Locals are invited to compete in four categories: cakes, cookies, pastries, and breads. Registration forms are available at the library and must be returned by Sept. 24. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ADAM CAROLLA AT THE UPTOWN
Adam Carolla brings his show “Adam Carolla is Unprepared” to the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. Carolla is a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and New York Times best-selling author. He currently hosts “The Adam Carolla Show,” which holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “most downloaded podcast.” Tickets are $80-$100. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CRUSHERS OF COMEDY SHOW
Crushers of Comedy present “Crazy Rich Wines” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Featured comedians include Kevin Camia, Helen Hong, Sierra Katow, Astuko Okatsuka, Aidan Park and Jenny Yang. Tickets are $42-$52. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
STAR SPANGLED BANTER COMEDY TOUR
Chad Prather brings his Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. As an observer of life, pointing out the humor in modern culture, Chad Prather has built a loyal following his one-man shows and has been featured on Fox News and CNN. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
GUITARIST JIM MESSINA IN NAPA
Guitarist Jim Messina performs the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. Messina was the bass player in the legendary band Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$60. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
THE FEELIN’ ALRIGHT TOUR
Singer and guitarist Dave Mason brings The Feelin’ Alright Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows. Mason will be joined by Richie Furay, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, lincolntheater.com.
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS
Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
LONG MEADOW RANCH ALL STAR BIG BAND
The Long Meadow Ranch All Star Big Band, a 20-player big band drawn from an internationally accomplished group of musicians, performs Sunday, Oct. 6, at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, 738 Main St., St. Helena, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$60. Info, longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/bands/lmr-all-star-big-band-2019.
LISA PEDACE
Comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30. Tickets are $20-$28. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
LEO DAN
Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.