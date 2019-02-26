TRAVELS WITH THE PEACE CORPS
St. Helenan Eve Breckenridge discusses her time in rural Madagascar as part of the Peace Corps during a talk at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. Learn all about her incredible journey through her images, stories and perspectives, and how she plans to incorporate these life lessons into her local gardening practice. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Capternaum (Chaos)” and “Cold War” finish their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 28. The World War I documentary “They Shall Not Grow Old” opens Friday, March 1. Coming Attractions: “In Like Flynn” (March 3-5); and “A Tuba to Cuba” (March 6-7) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
‘FOREVER PLAID’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional performances will be held through Sunday, March 3. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Cosa Nostra Strings (Feb. 28); Rick Braun (March 1-2); Silvestre Martinez Latin Jazz Quintet (March 6); Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 7); Ladysmith Black Mambazo (March 8); Jealous Zelig (March 12); The Smooth Jazz Alley (March 13); and Barrio Manouche (March 14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CELEBRATE ST. HELENA
The winners of St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrate St. Helena awards will be honored at a reception at 6 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Merryvale Vineyards, with food provided by Oak Avenue Catering. They are: Norma Ferriz for Citizen of the Year, Pennyweight for Business of the Year, Stephanie Iacobacci for Employee of the Year, and St. Helena Preschool For All for Nonprofit of the Year. They Tickets are $45 and available at sthelena.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’S CRIME CAPER
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena March 1-3 and March 8-10. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, UpStagenapavalley.org; 707-341-3278.
AN EVENING OF DISNEY JAZZ
The Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents An Evening of Disney Jazz, featuring the Mike Greensill Duo, on Friday, March 1, at 5 p.m. Enjoy wine and light bites and the music of pianist Mike Greensill and bass player Carla Kaufman. The evening features jazz versions of beloved songs from the Disney catalogue, including “When You Wish Upon A Star”, “Someday My Prince will come” and “Everybody Wants To Be A Cat”. Tickets are $15-$30 and include museum admission. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS’ CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
HARRY ALLEN QUINTET PERFORMS AT RMW
The Napa Valley Jazz Society will present the Harry Allen Quintet in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Vineyard Room at Robert Mondavi Winery, 7801 St. Helena Highway in Oakville. Tickets are available by visiting NVJS.org or calling 224-5299. Prices are $25 for Napa Valley Jazz Society Members, $15 for students, and $45 for others.
3D DRAWING WORKSHOP
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a 3D drawing workshop for children ages 8 and older on Tuesday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m. All materials provided. Registration required. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMIC DRAWING WORKSHOP
Art instructor Barbara Golden hosts a comic drawing class for children ages 6 an older on Tuesday, March 5, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:15 p.m. All materials provided. Registration required. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
2019 RETIREMENT RENEWAL FORUMS
The Retirement Renewal Forum series begins with Napa Probate and Estate Administrative lawyer Bruce Ketron addressing “The State of Your Estate,” at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 5 at Napa’s Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St. The talk is free, RSVPs are recommended, 252-9087, ext. 272.
SPRING MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. On Friday, March 8, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Minds through Meditation at 9:30 a.m. On Friday, March 15, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Lives through Meditation. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
‘MAMMA MIA!’
The St. Helena High School Drama Department presents its spring musical “Mamma Mia!” March 8-17 (Fridays through Sundays) at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Info,
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
‘HISTORY BECOMES ART’
The St. Helena Historical Society will hold its innovative “History Becomes Art” fundraiser, which returns for its third year, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Brasswood. As you probably recall, the fundraiser features art inspired by photos of St. Helena’s past. Nineteen artists are participating this year. Tickets are $100 and available at shstory.org.
LOCO-MOTION BENEFIT FOR THE VINE TRAIL
Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts it annual Loco-Motion fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the CIA at Copia. This year, an ode to all things “transportation,” will honor Doug Shafer of Shafer Family Vineyards. Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion/
OL' SCHOOL DANCE PARTY IS MARCH 9
The fourth annual St. Helena Cooperative’s Ol’ School Dance Party will be held on Saturday, March 9, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. It features the funk, soul and rock & roll of fan favorite Con Brio. Spectacular food and drink is included and will keep you well fueled for a night of dancing and good ol’ fashioned fun. Tickets for those 21 and older are $65 each and are available at sthelenacoop.org.
SPRING & SUMMER VEGETABLE CLASSES
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Successful Spring & Summer Vegetables,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9 at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. The workshop also will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. For details, registration call 253-4221.
WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
Women in Power Napa Valley an Interational Women’s Day Celebration at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on Sunday, March 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Festivities include a screening of the documentary “Miss Reputation”, a panel discussion, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Tickets are $60; $20 for students. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Info, womeninpowernapavalley.org; 260-4035.
‘TWELFTH NIGHT’
NapaShakes presents a screening of “Twelfth Night” on Sunday, March 10, at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, napashakes.org.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CLUTTER BUSTING
Brooks Palmer offers clutter busting tips during a free workshop at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. Palmer is a motivational speaker, professional organizer and author of two books on clutter busting. This workshop takes attendees through the letting go process based on what’s currently in your way of success. Palmer will provide tips for letting go of what’s holding you back and taking a deep look at the clutter in your lives. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
GRAVENSTEIN MANDOLIN ENSEMBLE
The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble is the only all mandolin ensemble in the North Bay, consisting of mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, and guitar. Under the musical direction of Gus Garelick, the group plays an eclectic repertoire of music from Handel to Joplin with musical excursions to Brazil, Italy, Ireland and Brooklyn along the way. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
“Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating Wild Alaska Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with the two short films and a panel discussion, and continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Details, tickets, Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
JAY GREENE LECTURE
Jay Greene presents a lecture on American politics at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, March 26, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased on the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood- table.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.