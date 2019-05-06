ARTIST RECEPTION FOR PHOEBE ELLSWORTH
An artist reception for St. Helena artist Phoebe Ellsworth will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 9, at La Boheme, 1428 Main St. in St. Helena. Ellsworth’s show is entitled “Yesterday Anew,” New Life for Yesterday’s Handwork, featuring collages remembering our grandmothers. La Boheme is the resale shop run by Collabria Care. For information, call Karen Rowland at 244-4686.
SALSA CONTEST
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a homemade salsa contest on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite homemade salsa or guacamole to be judged and shared. Beer and other cold beverages will be available to cool down your tongue — as needed! The program will include a presentation on how to make your own fresh salsa with local ingredients. For contest registration, call 963-5244. Info, shpl.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, May 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Wine Country”, starring Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this weekend. Synopsis: When a group of longtime girlfriends goes to Napa for the weekend to celebrate their friend's 50th birthday, tensions from the past boil over. “Wine Country” screens at Cameo through May 16. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Davell Crawford & Charmaine Neville (May 9); Pete Escovedo Orchestra (May 10-11); Sean Carscadden Trio (May 14); Big Blu Soul Revue (May 15); ZOSO (May 16); and Willie K (May 17-19). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, May 10, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY TO PRESENT ‘SYLVIA’
Upstage Napa Valley will present “Sylvia”, by A.R. Gurney, a comedy about the role a stray rescue dog named Sylvia plays in igniting meaning and intimacy in the lives of Greg and Kate, a middle-aged couple pondering the opportunities left by their recently empty-nested home. Directed by Sharie Renault, the play opens Friday, May 10, and continues through May 11 and 12; May 17, 18 and 19, and May 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call by calling 707-341-3278.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GENTRY SPEAKS AT ANNUAL FASHION SHOW
Napa City Councilmember Doris Gentry will speak at the May meeting of the Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated on Monday, May 13, at Harvest Table, 1 Main St. at the Harvest Inn. There’s a meet-and-greet at 11:30, followed by lunch at noon. This meeting features the fashion show that’s becoming an annual event for the club. It sounds like a hoot! RSVP to 963-3148 by Wednesday, May 8.
PROTECTING OUR LOCAL FEATHERED FRIENDS
Dr. Floyd Hayes of the Pacific Union College biology department will present his work on Grebe conservation at Clear Lake during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, May 14, at 5 p.m. Dr. Hayes will show videos and photographs illustrating his team’s monitoring efforts, the breeding biology of the grebes, the locations where grebes nest, factors affecting nesting success including strong winds, bird and mammal predation, and boating. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAMSTUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
ART DISCUSSION
Legion of Honor presents “Monet: The Late Years” at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Boldly balancing representation and abstraction, Monet’s radical late works redefined the master of Impressionism as a forebear of modernism. Come watch this multi-media presentation and see how Monet was inspired by the variety of elements making up his own garden at Giverny. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PAWS FOR A CAUSE
Provenance Vineyards, 1695 St. Helena Highway South, Rutherford, hosts its annual Paws For a Cause fundraiser – supporting Napa Humane – on Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Bring your favorite dog along for this spring wine tasting event. Tickets are $25. Info, provenancevineyards.com/events; 968-3633.
SMALL HANDS BIG HEARTS AUCTION
The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
VINES & VIBES BENEFIT CONCERT
Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey. Tickets to Vines & Vibes are on sale to the general public at Doitforthelove.org.
‘SHE’S GOT THIS’
Local authors Christina Julian, Rina Faletti, and Teri Stevens discuss their newest book, “She’s Got This! Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On!”, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The authors will discuss how to mine personal experiences and turn them into powerful prose. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche in Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003.
JAPANESE DRUMMING
Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating during a Taiko Japanese Drumming demonstration at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. You will even get a chance to play the drums yourself. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
