‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a “Downton Abbey” Trivia and Wine Pairing Night on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Trivia winners will receive gift cards to Cameo Cinema to watch the “Downton Abbey” movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in September. Space is limited. First come, first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Farewell” and “The Art of Racing in the Rain” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 29. “Blinded By the Light,” starring Viveik Kalra, Kulvinder Ghir and Meera Ganatra, debuts on Friday, Aug. 30. Synopsis: In 1987, during the austere days of Margaret Thatcher's Britain, a teenager learns to live life, understand his family, and find his own voice through the music of Bruce Springsteen. Rated: PG-13. Also debuting Friday, “Toy Story 4”, featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen and Annie Potts. Synopsis: When a new toy called "Forky" joins Woody and the gang, a road trip alongside old and new friends reveals how big the world can be for a toy. Rated: G. Upcoming films: “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love” (Sept. 3); “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Sept. 6); “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (Sept. 6); “Mike Wallace Is Here” (Sept. 10); and “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Victoria Wasserman (Aug. 29); Liv Warfield (Aug. 30); Paula Fuga and John Cruz (Aug. 30-Sept. 1); The Boys of Summer (Sept. 5); Marc Antoine (Sept. 6-7); Mike Greensill (Sept. 11); Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); and Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 30, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
CELEBRATE BROWN'S AUTO PARTS
A 73rd birthday bash for the iconic Brown's Auto Parts will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 31 at its St. Helena location, 1218 Main St. There will be food, beverages, games and prizes. The whole family is welcome.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY
The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley’s safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:45 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Sept. 3 is the comedy “What About Bob?” starring Bill Murray. All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “A League of Their Own” (Sept. 10); “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (Sept. 17); and “Roll Bounce” (Sept. 24). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
ARTIST RECEPTION
The Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild present its works on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. The Silverado Handweavers and Spinners Guild promotes the fiber arts tradition of handweaving and spinning. Their members have a diverse array of interests, including spinning, weaving, tapestry, dyeing, felting, knitting, crochet, and basket making. They employ fibers of all kinds in their work: sheep’s wool, cotton, tencel and even exotic fibers such as yak and camel. Come check out their textured show and watch spinning and weaving demonstrations! Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GROWING SUCCULENT PLANTS
The Napa County Master Gardeners present a workshop about growing succulents on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Learn about different kinds of succulents and how their fun shapes and colors can combine into beautiful living bouquets. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
Latino Heritage Celebration
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, invites the community to a cultural celebration on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. Celebrate Latino heritage during a performance by Mariachi Jalisco. Foods from Mexico and Latin America will also be shared during this event. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 13, Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
A SALUTE TO THE EAGLES
Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8 p.m. For more than two decades, Hotel California has touched the hearts of fans all over the world, by faithfully and accurately reproducing the Grammy award winning sounds of the Eagles. Tickets are $25-$24. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
MADS TOLLING TRIO AT THE WHITE BARN
The Mads Tolling Trio performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues, and swing. Tickets ($30) may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Info, 987-8225.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE’S HARVEST OF HOPE
Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER
Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefitting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
CASCADA DE FLORES
Cascada de Flores have been re-imagining Mexican tradition for years and bring their show “The Treasures of Aquiles” to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 4:30 p.m. Sing, dance and play with Cascada de Flores during this family-friendly show. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘DOCTOR’S RESIDENCE’
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Doctor’s Residence” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. “Doctor’s Residence” was written by local playwright Richard Uhlig. The play is a humorous memoir about growing up in a small rural Kansas town, where his father was the local doctor. Wine and appetizers will be served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series, which concludes on Friday, Sept. 20 with a screening of “Summer ’03,” starring Joey King, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage. The event opens at 6:30 p.m., with the film shown at sunset. Synopsis: A 16-year-old girl and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
HYMN SING FESTIVAL AT PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
Angwin's Pacific Union College invites the public to join a Hymn Sing Festival, featuring musical numbers on the Rieger organ, at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 in the college church. Organist Malcolm Anderson will be joined in the concert by the PUC Prep School Choir (John Gilley, conductor), the PUC Paulin Center String Ensemble (Linda Marks, conductor) and violinist LeRoy Peterson. A reception follows in the Fireside Room.