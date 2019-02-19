HUNGRYTOWN FOLK BAND
Modern folk duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, better known as the Hungrytown Folk Band, perform at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Upside” finish their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 21. Gearing up for the Academy Awards, Cameo screens encore performances of “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22); “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23). “Capternaum (Chaos)” and “Cold War” open Monday, Feb. 25. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23); Makana (Feb. 24); Sweet Burgendy (Feb. 26); Myron McKinley Trio (Feb. 27); Cosa Nostra Strings (Feb. 28); Rick Braun (March 1-2); and Silvestre Martinez Latin Jazz Quintet (March 6). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’
The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Friday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., and Saturday Feb. 23, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Additional performances will be held through Sunday, Feb. 24. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” on Friday, Feb. 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional performances will be held through Sunday, March 3.Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
VIVA NAPA VALLEY ONLINE AUCTION
Bidding in the fifth annual Viva! Napa Valley online auction opens at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22 and run through 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva-napa-valley-2.
MUSIC APPRECIATION AT RIANDA HOUSE
Musicology professor Laura Stanfield Prichard discusses the works of Leonard Berstein (“West Side Story”; “On the Town”) at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. Admission is $15. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
TALENT SHOW
The St. Helena Music & Performing Arts Boosters host “Saints Got Talent” on Friday, Feb. 22, at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., from 7-10 p.m. Advance tickets are $5; $10 at the door. Info, shhsgottalent2019.eventbrite.com
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’S CRIME CAPER
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir. “Mauritius” opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Dates are Feb. 22-24; March 1-3 and March 8-10. Opening weekend online tickets are $15, other performances are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets available at UpStagenapavalley.org or 707-341-3278 for Will Call tickets.
NAPA CRAFT BEER AND SPIRITS FESTIVAL
Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts the Napa Craft Beer and Spirits Festival on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2-4:30 p.m. Thirty-five breweries offering more than 75 craft beers, ciders and craft spirits are scheduled to attend. Must be 21 years old or older to attend. Admission is $25. VIP passes available. Info, napacraftbeerfestival.com.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED
Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
OSCAR PARTY AT THE CAMEO
The Cameo Cinema will hold its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn, wine and beer. Go to CameoCinema.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Feb. 27, the library screens “Aliens Ate My Homework”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
DINE AND DONATE FOR 2019 GRAD NIGHT
This year's Dine and Donate to support Calistoga High School's Grad Night will be held from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Buster's Southern BBQ. Buster's will donate 20 percent of sales to Grad Night, not including alcohol or take-out. Grad Night will take place Friday, June 7.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
TRAVELS WITH THE PEACE CORPS
St. Helenan Eve Breckenridge discusses her time in rural Madagascar as part of the Peace Corps during a talk at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. Learn all about her incredible journey through her images, stories and perspectives, and how she plans to incorporate these life lessons into her local gardening practice. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CELEBRATE ST. HELENA
The winners of St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrate St. Helena awards will be honored at a reception at 6 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Merryvale Vineyards, with food provided by Oak Avenue Catering. They are: Norma Ferriz for Citizen of the Year, Pennyweight for Business of the Year, Stephanie Iacobacci for Employee of the Year, and St. Helena Preschool For All for Nonprofit of the Year. They Tickets are $45 and available at sthelena.com.
AN EVENING OF DISNEY JAZZ
The Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents An Evening of Disney Jazz, featuring the Mike Greensill Duo, on Friday, March 1, at 5 p.m. Enjoy wine and light bites and the music of pianist Mike Greensill and bass player Carla Kaufman. The evening features jazz versions of beloved songs from the Disney catalogue, including “When You Wish Upon A Star”, “Someday My Prince will come” and “Everybody Wants To Be A Cat”. Tickets are $15-$30 and include museum admission. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS’ CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
2019 RETIREMENT RENEWAL FORUMS
The Retirement Renewal Forum series begins with Napa Probate and Estate Administrative lawyer Bruce Ketron addressing "The State of Your Estate," at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 5 at Napa's Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St. The talk is free, RSVPs are recommended, 252-9087, ext. 272.
SPRING MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. On Friday, March 8, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Minds through Meditation at 9:30 a.m. On Friday, March 15, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Lives through Meditation. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
‘MAMMA MIA!’
The St. Helena High School Drama Department presents its spring musical “Mamma Mia!” March 8-17 (Fridays through Sundays) at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Info,
‘HISTORY BECOMES ART’
The St. Helena Historical Society will hold its innovative “History Becomes Art” fundraiser, which returns for its third year, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Brasswood. As you probably recall, the fundraiser features art inspired by photos of St. Helena’s past. Nineteen artists are participating this year. Tickets are $100 and available at shstory.org.
LOCO-MOTION BENEFIT FOR THE VINE TRAIL
Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts it annual Loco-Motion fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the CIA at Copia. This year, an ode to all things “transportation,” will honor Doug Shafer of Shafer Family Vineyards. Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion/
SPRING & SUMMER VEGETABLE CLASSES
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, "Successful Spring & Summer Vegetables," from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9 at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. The workshop also will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. For details, registration call 253-4221.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
“Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating Wild Alaska Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with the two short films and a panel discussion, and continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Details, tickets, Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased on the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood- table.
