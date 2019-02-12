WATCH ‘THE PRINCESS BRIDE’
THIS VALENTINE’S DAY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a screening of “The Princess Bride” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Come by early for a game of trivia and coloring at 6 p.m. The event includes sparkling wine, cider and other Valentine treats. Costumes are encouraged. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Stan & Ollie” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 14. “A Dog’s Way Home” starring Ashley Judd, Edward James Olmos and Bryce Dallas Howard, and “Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse,” featuring the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson and Hailee Steinfeld, open Friday, Feb. 15. Upcoming films “The Upside” (Feb. 19-21); “If Beale Street Could Talk” (Feb. 19-21); “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22); “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23); “Cold War” (Feb. 25-28) and “Capternaum (Chaos)” (Feb. 25-28). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Take 6 (Feb. 14-16); Mark Allen Felton (Feb. 20); Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23); Makana (Feb. 24); Sweet Burgendy (Feb. 26); and Myron McKinley Trio (Feb. 27). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘ANDRÉ: THE VOICE OF WINE’
Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens “Andre: The Voice of Wine” on Friday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. The film is about Andre Tchelistcheff, a Russian emigre who changed the world of wine forever. Known as the ‘Dean of American Wine’ Tchelistcheff’s uncompromising passion helped move the wine industry from a virtually moribund state after the repeal of prohibition on to its renaissance. His philosophy about life and his love for wine influenced generations of wine makers throughout the world. The evening kicks off with a wine reception and small bites at 5 p.m. Following the movie, there will be an intimate panel discussion led by Director Mark Tchelistcheff (André’s great-nephew) and special guests from the film. Tickets are $95. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
‘FARCE OF HABIT’
The Valley Players present the comedy “Farce of Habit” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Friday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Additional performances will be held through Sunday, Feb. 24. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” on Friday, Feb. 15, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional performances will be held through Sunday, March 3.Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THIRD SATURDAY HIKE PLANNED
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will host its monthly hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 near RLS Park, about 7.5 miles north of Calistoga. The hike will focus on the geology of the area and will go to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
JAZZ DUO AT THE WHITE BARN
On Sunday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m., St. Helena’s The White Barn will welcome two talented artists, pianist Mike Greensill and saxophonist Joe Cohen, whose combined resumes will make for an unforgettable afternoon of jazz. Tickets are $30 and available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office, 987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.
CINEMABITES AT CAMEO CINEMA
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., hosts another installment of its CinemaBites series on Monday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m. “ULAM: Main Dish” is a documentary by Filipino-American filmmaker Alexandra Cuerdo that follows the rise of Filipino food via the award-winning chefs crossing over to the center of the American table. Food and wine for the evening courtesy of Cliff Family with Clif Family Executive Chef John McConnell and Rhea-Marie Quilala. Tickets are $45. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
GENEALOGY: GENERAL,
GENETIC AND GEMS
Kelly Wheaton leads a discussion about genealogy at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. Bring a tablet or laptop if desired to follow along with the presentation. Free Admission. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Feb. 20, the library screens “Bernie the Dolphine”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HISTORY OF THE NAPA VALLEY
Readers’ Theater presents “The Life and Times of Lillie Hitchcock Coit” at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 3 p.m. Learn about this fascinating woman – also known as Firebelle – who spent time in the Napa Valley. Free Admission. RSVP suggested for reserving a seat. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
FREE PRODUCE IN ST. HELENA
On Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Napa Valley Food Bank will be giving away produce for the upper valley residents from Yountville to Calistoga. This will be hosted by the St. Helena churches and community volunteers. It will be from 4-6 p.m. at the St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1777 Main St. Please bring a bag to put your produce in.
HUNGRYTOWN FOLK BAND
Modern folk duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, better known as the Hungrytown Folk Band, perform at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
VIVA NAPA VALLEY ONLINE AUCTION
Bidding in the fifth annual Viva! Napa Valley online auction opens at 8 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22 and run through 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25 at upvalleyfamilycenters.org/viva-napa-valley-2.
MUSIC APPRECIATION AT RIANDA HOUSE
Musicology professor Laura Stanfield Prichard discusses the works of Leonard Berstein (“West Side Story”; “On the Town”) at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m. Admission is $15. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
TALENT SHOW
The St. Helena Music & Performing Arts Boosters host “Saints Got Talent” on Friday, Feb. 22, at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., from 7-10 p.m. Advance tickets are $5; $10 at the door. Info, shhsgottalent2019.eventbrite.com
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’S CRIME CAPER
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir. “Mauritius” opens Friday, Feb. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Dates are Feb. 22-24; March 1-3 and March 8-10. Opening weekend online tickets are $15, other performances are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets available at UpStagenapavalley.org or 707-341-3278 for Will Call tickets.
NAPA CRAFT BEER AND SPIRITS FESTIVAL
Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts the Napa Craft Beer and Spirits Festival on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2-4:30 p.m. Thirty-five breweries offering more than 75 craft beers, ciders and craft spirits are scheduled to attend. Must be 21 years old or older to attend. Admission is $25. VIP passes available. Info, napacraftbeerfestival.com.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED
Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
OSCAR PARTY AT THE CAMEO
The Cameo Cinema will hold its annual Oscars party beginning with a red carpet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24. Come dressed as your favorite movie star and bring an appetizer to contribute to the potluck. Tickets are $25 and include popcorn, wine and beer. Go to CameoCinema.com.
TRAVELS WITH THE PEACE CORPS
St. Helenan Eve Breckenridge discusses her time in rural Madagascar as part of the Peace Corps during a talk at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. Learn all about her incredible journey through her images, stories and perspectives, and how she plans to incorporate these life lessons into her local gardening practice. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CELEBRATE ST. HELENA
The winners of St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Celebrate St. Helena awards will be honored at a reception at 6 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Merryvale Vineyards, with food provided by Oak Avenue Catering. They are: Norma Ferriz for Citizen of the Year, Pennyweight for Business of the Year, Stephanie Iacobacci for Employee of the Year, and St. Helena Preschool For All for Nonprofit of the Year. They Tickets are $45 and available at sthelena.com.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS’ CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
‘MAMMA MIA!’
The St. Helena High School Drama Department presents its spring musical “Mamma Mia!” March 8-17 (Fridays through Sundays) at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Info,
‘HISTORY BECOMES ART’
The St. Helena Historical Society will hold its innovative “History Becomes Art” fundraiser, which returns for its third year, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Brasswood. As you probably recall, the fundraiser features art inspired by photos of St. Helena’s past. Nineteen artists are participating this year. Tickets are $100 and available at shstory.org.
LOCO-MOTION BENEFIT FOR THE VINE TRAIL
Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts it annual Loco-Motion fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the CIA at Copia. This year, an ode to all things “transportation,” will honor Doug Shafer of Shafer Family Vineyards. Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion/
HAVE BAG, WILL TRAVEL
The Napa Valley Genealogical Society hosts its annual vintage fashion show fundraiser Have Bag, Will Travel – 100 Years of Fashion on Sunday, March 10, at 11:30 a.m. at the Napa Elks Lodge, 2840 Soscol Ave., Napa. The program features a collection of antique gowns and accessories, including ball gowns, day dresses, wool bathing suits and men’s clothing. Tickets are $50. A three-course luncheon and Champagne are included. Tickets can be purchased at the Napa Valley Genealogical Society’s library, 1701 Menlo Ave., Napa, or by calling the library 707-252-2252.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
“Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating Wild Alaska Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with the two short films and a panel discussion, and continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Details, tickets, Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased on the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood- table.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.
