BEAN TASTING AT ST. HELENA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Try Rancho Gordo beans during a special presentation at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Steve Sando travels throughout the Americas collecting beans, friends and adventures. He is the founder of Rancho Gordo, which sells a variety of unusual and tasty heirloom beans. Steve will share cooking tips, anecdotes from his travels and provide different beans to sample. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Favourite” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 24. “The Mule”, starring Clint Eastwood, opens Friday, Jan. 25. Synopsis: Broke, alone and facing foreclosure on his business, 90-year-old horticulturist Earl Stone takes a job as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. His immediate success leads to easy money and a larger shipment that soon draws the attention of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. Upcoming films: “Vice” (Jan. 26-31); “On the Basis of Sex” (Feb. 1-7); and Stan & Ollie (Feb. 8-14). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS
Auditions for A.R. Gurney’s comedy, “Sylvia!” will be at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24 at the St. Helena Library. Director Shaie Renault say rehearsals will run March 19 through May 9 with performances May 10-26.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Cassandra Wilson (Jan. 25-26); Myron McKinley Trio (Jan. 30); Sueños (Jan. 31); Al Jardine (Feb. 1-2); Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra (Feb 7-9); Liz Lokre (Feb. 13); and Take 6 (Feb. 14-16). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPASHAKES’ BURNS NIGHT SUPPER
On Friday, Jan. 25, NapaShakes celebrates the birthday of Scotland’s Bard: Robert Burns, and the music, food and culture of Scotland, with its first ever “Burns Night Supper,” at 6 p.m. in the candle-lit Gallery of St. Helena’s Brasswood Napa Valley, 3111 St. Helena Highway North. Tickets are $100 and available through Eventbrite and at napashakes.org/tickets.
ASMUTH TO HOST BOOK SIGNING
Marathon swimming and first-time author Paul Asmuth will participate in a Q&A the Rev. William “Father Mac” McIlmoyl from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. RSVP at Eventbrite.
OPERA GALA RECITAL
The St. Helena High School Chamber Singers present its Opera Gala Recital, featuring special guest Pamela Hicks, on Saturday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Tickets are $10 and available at the door. Proceeds benefit the student trip to the Carnegie Hall Musical Festival in New York.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY FUNDRAISER
Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser for the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. Author Lisa Napoli will interview Hampton Sides, author of “On Desperate Ground”; Craig Johnson, author of the “Longmire” mystery series; and Cristina Garcia, former Time magazine reporter and author of the novels “Dreaming in Cuban” and “Here in Berlin.” Tickets are $175 and available at supportshlibrary.org.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK
Napa Valley Restaurant Week continues through Jan. 27 at restaurants throughout the Napa Valley. Multi-course prix-fixe menus are offered at more than 30 restaurants for both lunch ($20) and dinner ($36 or $46). To view complete list go to visitnapavalley.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Jan. 30, the library screens “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE
“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display now through Jan. 31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m.-noon.
12TH YEAR CELEBRATION PLANNED
The 12th Year Celebration for Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Napa River Inn, 500 Main St. in Napa. Tickets are free but RSVPs are needed at Eventbrite.
JEWELS OF THE MAHARAJAHS
Explore the cultural and material exchanges between India and Europe through jewelry and precious objects from the 17th century to the present at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. Learn about the importance of diamonds, and more, highlighted in this visual lecture about the 150 piece exhibit currently on display at the Legion of Honor. Special introduction by Aime and Doug Van Dyke, owners of E.R. Sawyer Jewelers. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
YOUNTVILLE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
The second annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) on Feb. 7-10 in Yountville will feature more than 100 short films from across the globe. The festival features three pop-up cinemas at The Barrel Room at The Estate Yountville, Bardessono Inn & Resort and Heritage Room at the Community Hall. In partnership with CellarPass.com, the festival’s schedule and tickets are available at YISFF.com.
ART RECEPTION AT THE LIBRARY
Artist Christine Olivo presents her work “Life in the Great Smoky Mountains” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Olivo lived in North Carolina for part of each of the last couple of years. During that time, she strove to capture on canvas the beautiful, contented feel of life and scenery in the Great Smoky Mountains. She painted some of the landmarks as well as how the people lived; stories surround many of her paintings. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
INTIMATE CANDLELIGHT DINNER AT BALE GRIST MILL
Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the granary of the Bale Grist Mill. The dinner features farm-to-table organic dishes, grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $200 each and it is limited to 48 people. For tickets visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
NAPA BEER MILE
The inaugural Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe's Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $35 and entitle Napa Beer Mile goers special pricing at each brewery and a commemorative cap for those who can make it to the end. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 666-5923.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
BIG BAND JAZZ CONCERT AT SHPAC
The Napa Valley Jazz Society will present the Marcus Shelby 16-piece Orchestra with featured vocalist Tiffany Austin in a program of classic and contemporary jazz at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., on the St. Helena High School campus. The program will include blues and swing arrangements, as well as selections from “Freedom Song,” a tribute to the music of the Civil Rights movement. Tickets are $25 for members of the Napa Valley Jazz Society or $45 for non-members. Visit NVJS.org or call 224-JAZZ (5299).
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
A VALENTINE’S NIGHT WITH ROCKAPELLA
Vocal a capella group Rockapella performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$45. Info, eandmpresents.org.
THIRD SATURDAY HIKE PLANNED
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will host its monthly hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 near RLS Park, about 7.5 miles north of Calistoga. The hike will focus on the geology of the area and will go to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
HUNGRYTOWN FOLK BAND
Modern folk duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, better known as the Hungrytown Folk Band, perform at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED
Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS’ CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.